ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

McDonough County Sheriff Petitgout Reminds Motorists to Not Engage in Aggressive Driving Behaviors

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois State Police and local police and sheriff’s departments are warning the public to not engage in aggressive driving behaviors. With increased reports of road rage incidents, McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout offers these reminders to avoid confrontations while on the roadways:. “A...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Pike County Man Arrested for Threatening Public Official

A Pike County man was arrested over the weekend for threatening a public official. According to a press release from Pike County sheriff David Greenwood, the Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department initiated a criminal investigation on June 14th, after receiving information about a threat made against a public official via a social media platform.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Law Enforcement Working to Combat Drugs on the Streets

Local law enforcement are working daily to combat drug concerns on the streets as upticks in cases are reported, says McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “We still deal with methamphetamine daily and one of the things we have been noticing is the uptick in fentanyl. Fentanyl is being abused in Illinois quite frequently and a lot of the drugs now are laced with fentanyl. It is a synthetic drug. A lot of it is made in China and then shipped and moved over the border into the United States.”
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcdonough County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Mcdonough County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
977wmoi.com

Head-on Collision in Knox County

A two vehicle head-on crash sent a Galesburg woman to the hospital Monday morning. According to the Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Brittney Thomas was traveling north on Illinois 97 near US 150 in Knox County, when around 10:45am she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by a 36-year-old from Elmwood head-on. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old passenger in the second vehicle was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The ISP did not release the names of the two people in the second vehicle.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. NICOLE GASPER, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminders#Aggressive Driving#Mcdonough County Sheriff#The Illinois State Police#Wmoi Wram
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: ISP trooper crashes into Creve Coeur gas station

CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
977wmoi.com

Colchester Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

On July 1, 2022, at 7:13 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a blue Chevy Equinox travelling near Bushnell and Monroe Street in Tennessee, IL. The registered owner of the vehicle, Steven D. Haskins, 57, of Colchester, IL was wanted in Hancock County on 22-CF-31 for possession of Methamphetamine.
COLCHESTER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1470 WMBD

Teen seriously injured in rural Knox County crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County teenager reportedly suffered the worst injuries in a crash in Knox County Monday morning. Illinois State Police say a car driven by Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg was northbound near the intersection of Illinois 97 and U.S. 150 in Knox County around 10:45 a.m., failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a car driven by a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood head on.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents of a home in Burlington that caught fire Monday, July 4.
LEE COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Police: Taser used to stop suspect fleeing

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Colchester man who was wanted on a Hancock County warrant for possession of methamphetamine led McDonough County deputies on a foot chase after they made a traffic stop in the vehicle the man was riding in, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
COLCHESTER, IL
1470 WMBD

Early July 4th shooting claims teen’s life in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities say Peoria Police got called on a Shot-Spotter alert to the Taft Homes on Northeast Washington Street near downtown a little after 3:30 a.m. The alert reportedly mentioned 7 shots fired. A 19-year-old named Quinton Maurice Scott, Junior of Northeast Adams Street was rushed to...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Update: Two people shot overnight outside downtown Peoria business

Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the area of SW Jefferson Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When PPD arrived, there were no victims found. Witnesses told officers two men were arguing outside Big Al’s. Roth said the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Woman hospitalized after near-drowning in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a near-drowning in Bellevue early Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s department said first responders found a 22-year old woman unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool at a home in the 400 block of South Bellevue Avenue. Police...
BELLEVUE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy