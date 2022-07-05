ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Grocery profits; Harrisburg scholar; newsman’s death: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

By Janet Pickel
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What you need to know today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. High: 85; Low: 75. Cloudy, thunderstorms. News anchor dies: Longtime CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan has died at 60, the station announced yesterday. He’d suffered a serious heart attack about two years ago and retired from the...

www.pennlive.com



 


WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. theater cancels premiere of Mastriano movie

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Field & Stream

Pennsylvania Bowfisherman Arrows Massive 222.54-Pound Pending World Record Butterfly Ray

Jeremy Gipe of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, just shot the new pending bowfishing world-record butterfly ray—and it’s an absolute giant. Gipe was fishing with Brossman Boys Bowfishing, a charter company based out of Delaware. Gipe is friends with Corey and Aaron Brossman, who run the outfit. After helping them with a motor repair on the morning of Thursday, June 30, Gipe accompanied them on an outing that evening, along with two military veterans.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
