Englewood, OH

Traffic clears after 2-vehicle crash on I-70 EB

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLRUI_0gV5svWb00

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-70 eastbound was blocking traffic near Englewood.

According to ODOT, traffic on I-70 eastbound beyond State Route 49 was blocked due to a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two vehicles were involved. The call for the incident came in at 6:55 a.m.

ODOT cameras are showing that traffic is beginning to move.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440ZKn_0gV5svWb00
    (WDTN Photo/John McCance)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhaEG_0gV5svWb00
    (WDTN Photo/John McCance)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Poyh_0gV5svWb00
    (Photo/ODOT)

