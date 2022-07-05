Traffic clears after 2-vehicle crash on I-70 EB

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-70 eastbound was blocking traffic near Englewood.

According to ODOT, traffic on I-70 eastbound beyond State Route 49 was blocked due to a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two vehicles were involved. The call for the incident came in at 6:55 a.m.

ODOT cameras are showing that traffic is beginning to move.

