Traffic clears after 2-vehicle crash on I-70 EB
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-70 eastbound was blocking traffic near Englewood.
According to ODOT, traffic on I-70 eastbound beyond State Route 49 was blocked due to a crash.Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two vehicles were involved. The call for the incident came in at 6:55 a.m.
ODOT cameras are showing that traffic is beginning to move.
Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0