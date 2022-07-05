ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Speed and residential areas do not mix

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Fatalities abound when street racing and speed are combined. The headlines say it all: “Street race ends in deadly crash in Jurupa Valley,” “Speed likely caused crash that killed 3 in Winnetka,” “Street takeover ends in fatal shooting in South LA.”. While we might...

Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale launches program to help in graffiti reporting

PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are being advised to “Say It, Don’t Spray It,” as the city launches a new anti-graffiti campaign. The slogan, along with information for reporting graffiti, can be seen on numerous Antelope Valley Transit Agency buses. The public awareness campaign is the face...
PALMDALE, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Cajon Blvd Thursday Evening

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (Pain in the Pass) >> A head-on crash on Cajon Boulevard/old Route 66 involving two SUV’s Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The accident happened at 5:08pm Thursday July 7, 2022, on Cajon Blvd. between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Rd. in the Blue Cut area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale area crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash early Thursday morning in the Palmdale area. He was 31-year-old Ronald Rosales of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 7, on Pearblossom Highway near...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE — A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed, Thursday, in a crash on Pearblossom Highway. The crash was reported about 5 a.m., on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics pronounced Ronald Rosales of Palmdale dead at the scene, the sheriff’s...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lackey honors officer with highway patrol

PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey selected California Highway Patrol Officer Monique Mischeaux as the 36th Assembly District Woman of the Year. Lackey, R-Palmdale, worked with AV Area Capt. Eric Broneer to let Mischeaux know that she had been selected in a surprise visit to the Lancaster office. Mischeaux was...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks. After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Antelope Valley area

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported....
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Illegal fireworks somewhat muted

PALMDALE — While certainly present, it appears the illegal fireworks activity in Palmdale was somewhat down, this year, perhaps thanks to the nearly 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated. The number of reports of illegal fireworks and the number of citations were down, this year, while the amount of...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two arrested in freeway death of Lancaster girl

SANTA CLARITA — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with the death of the woman’s seven-year-old daughter, who fell from a moving vehicle onto the northbound Golden State Freeway, over the weekend, authorities said, Wednesday. The woman is a resident of Lancaster, as was the...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale operation nets 90 ‘ghost guns’

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale station seized more than 90 “ghost guns” in an operation in Palmdale, on June 29. The so-called ghost guns do not have serial numbers or other identifying marks. In addition to the large number of guns,...
PALMDALE, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigating deadly shooting in South LA

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday responded to the scene of a collision near the 800 block of Central Avenue in South LA and found a person dead inside a vehicle. Police received the call at around 7:53 p.m. and it appears that the victim may have been shot while still in the vehicle. Two suspects, according to authorities are still on the loose and were described as males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Bother are believed to be armed with guns. No other information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

