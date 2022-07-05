ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Delivers more runs

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Varsho went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Designated for assignment

McGee was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. McGee saved 31 games for the Giants last season and even added three more this year, but the team apparently doesn't even believe he's worthy of a low-leverage role at the moment. It's hard to argue with that conclusion when looking at just this year's numbers for the 35-year-old southpaw. He owns a 7.17 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work, striking out just 11.5 percent of opposing batters. That recent performance may prevent him from getting claimed off waivers, though it's possible a team will value him for his experience and past success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not close to return

Bader (foot) may not return until after the All-Star break, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Bader is still managing pain in his right foot due to plantar fasciitis. He's participated in light baseball activities in the last week, but this type of injury can be a tricky one to get under control, especially for a center fielder who relies on his speed to make an impact. Bader will likely need a rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, but there's no concrete plans in place for when that might occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Out of lineup Saturday

Realmuto isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals. Realmuto started in the last six games and hit .238 with two homers, six RBI, three runs and a stolen base. However, he'll get a breather during the matchup Saturday afternoon while Garrett Stubbs starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Nelson: Serving as opener

Nelson will serve as the opener during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Nelson has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen to begin the season, but he'll make his first start of the year as Sunday's opener. He's lasted multiple innings in four of his last five appearances and has posted a 0.90 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 10 innings during that time. Cristopher Sanchez will serve as the primary pitcher against St. Louis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Placed on injured list

Stammen was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, retroactive to July 6. Stammen hasn't pitched since Tuesday, but he's apparently been dealing with a shoulder issue that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Dinelson Lamet was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose another walkoff to Reds, and Wander Franco to injury

CINCINNATI — Friday was bad, with the Rays losing for the first time in franchise history on a walkoff balk in the 10th inning. Saturday afternoon was potentially worse, as dynamic shortstop Wander Franco left the game after one at-bat due to a right hand/wrist injury that will require further evaluation on Monday. (And that after the Rays acquired catcher/first baseman Christian Bethancourt from Oakland for two minor-leaguers.)
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Back in big leagues

Lamet was recalled by the Padres on Saturday. Lamet was demoted in mid-May after struggling to a 9.72 ERA across his first 10 relief outings of the year. Both his 23.8 percent strikeout rate and his 16.7 percent walk rate represent career worsts. He's been far better in nine outings for Triple-A El Paso, cruising to a 0.93 ERA and 34.9 percent strikeout rate, though his 11.6 percent walk rate remains elevated. Craig Stammen (shoulder) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Out with illness

Donovan won't be at the park Saturday against the Phillies due to an illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Donovan's has not yet been reported to be COVID-19, so it's possible his absence will be brief. Either way, he won't be appearing in any capacity in Saturday's contest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Stout was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout will provide an extra arm in the Pirates' bullpen during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader after right-hander Roansy Contreras was sent down. Stout posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 3.2 innings over two relief appearances with the Cubs earlier in the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Out with forearm strain

Seabold was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm extensor strain. Seabold left his spot start Friday against the Yankees with the injury, which turned out to be serious enough to send him to the injured list. He'll be out until after the All-Star break at a minimum, with a longer absence seemingly quite possible.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' George Kirby: Yields 10 hits

Kirby allowed two runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision Friday versus the Blue Jays. The 10 hits Kirby allowed marked a season high for the rookie right-hander, but only two of them went for extra bases. He did fairly well in damage control, as the two runs on his line were on RBI singles from Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez. It's a little concerning Kirby's failed to complete five innings in two of his last three starts. He has a 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB through 64.1 innings. He'll look to show more command in a projected road start against the Rangers next week.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Optioned after start

Falter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after starting Thursday's game against the Nationals. Falter threw four innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk. He also struck out six, his highest mark in any outing in the majors this season. Falter will remain a candidate to work in long relief or make spot starts for the Phillies throughout the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Remains out of lineup

Votto (back) isn't starting Saturday against the Rays. Votto has been dealing with back tightness recently and will be out of the lineup for a sixth consecutive game Saturday. Mike Moustakas is starting at first base while Donovan Solano takes over at the hot corner.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench

Stanton will sit Friday in Boston. Stanton has just one hit in his last four games, though that hit was a homer Wednesday against the Pirates. He's cleared the fence seven times in his last 13 games, giving him 21 for the year. Aaron Judge will be the designated hitter Friday, while Matt Carpenter and Joey Gallo handle the outfield corners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynolds starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with general soreness

Jimenez is being held out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers due to some general soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The White Sox are playing a day game after a night game Saturday, so Jimenez is getting a chance to rest following three consecutive starts. Manager Tony La Russa didn't seem concerned about Jimenez's soreness, so it seems likely that he'll be available off the bench Saturday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CHICAGO, IL

