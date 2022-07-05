ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

SkyTower Radar: Hillsborough & Pinellas counties

Cover picture for the articleAnimated radar view of the Tampa Bay area, including...

Things To Do in St. Petersburg and Clearwater This Weekend | July 8th - 10th

There is nothing better than rebooting and enjoying a good time with friends and family on the weekend. St. Petersburg and Clearwater have a diverse selection of events to attend throughout the weekend - from concerts and unique dining experiences to sports events and trails, there’s a lot that you can do to make your heart and soul happy. So allow yourself to make this weekend the perfect opportunity to explore your home city and discover some exciting things to do in St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Manatee County introduces 'Weedoo' to help keep waterways clean

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County is getting some help keeping the water clean from a bright yellow machine called Weedoo. The machine looks like an excavator on the water, and it scoops up excess seagrass and cleans ponds and lakes overcrowded with lily pads, invasive grass and more. The Weedoo costs $75,000, and Manatee County was able to purchase two.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Giant African Land Snail Invades Pasco County

State agricultural officials are once again faced with the task of eradicating one of the most invasive species they've ever seen----the Giant African Land Snail. It can consume as many as 500 different plants, can eat the paint or stucco off a house, and is a health threat to humans and animals because of the rat lungwom parasite it carries, which can cause meningitis. About a thousand have been spotted in Pasco County, and Commissioner Nikki Fried says if you see one, don't touch it. "Most importantly, *do not eat them*," Fried said. "This is not a snail to be put on butter and oil and garlic. This is not something you want to touch. Not something you want to eat."
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Best St. Petersburg Brunch Spots 2022

It’s the weekend and time to treat yourself to a terrific brunch, but where should you go? We have compiled a list of the best brunches in St. Pete to help with your decision. Before we get into the list, an important thing you should be aware of is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida removes dozens of invasive snails in quarantined area of Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is trying to take swift action to eradicate Giant African land snails after one was found in an area in Pasco County. The invasive species can cause extensive damage to soil and plants and pose serious health risks to humans, including causing meningitis.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

