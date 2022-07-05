SkyTower Radar: Hillsborough & Pinellas counties

State agricultural officials are once again faced with the task of eradicating one of the most invasive species they've ever seen----the Giant African Land Snail. It can consume as many as 500 different plants, can eat the paint or stucco off a house, and is a health threat to humans and animals because of the rat lungwom parasite it carries, which can cause meningitis. About a thousand have been spotted in Pasco County, and Commissioner Nikki Fried says if you see one, don't touch it. "Most importantly, *do not eat them*," Fried said. "This is not a snail to be put on butter and oil and garlic. This is not something you want to touch. Not something you want to eat."

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO