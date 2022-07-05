Maine man accused of fraudulently obtaining PPP loan pleads guilty to bank fraud

BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a bank fraud scheme tied to Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to court records, Nathan Reardon, 44, formerly of Brewer, owned and controlled Global Disruptive Technologies Inc., a Bangor-based business. In April 2020, Reardon obtained a $59,145 Paycheck Protection Program loan for Global Disruptive Technologies Inc. using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. Documents say Reardon then improperly spent the Paycheck Protection Program funds on items and expenses he knew were not covered by the program. After receiving the first loan, Reardon submitted additional fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to the same bank in April and May 2020. Two of the applications were for companies that had no active business operations, employees or payroll.

3 DAYS AGO