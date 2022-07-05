ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine man accused of fraudulently obtaining PPP loan pleads guilty to bank fraud

Cover picture for the articleThe first Mainer accused of ripping off the Paycheck Protection Program by tens of thousands of dollars pleaded guilty. According to the Bangor Daily News, 44-year-old Nathan Reardon of Skowhegan pleaded guilty...

BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges stemming from a Paycheck Protection Program application, federal prosecutors said. Nathan Reardon, 44, formerly of Brewer, owned and controlled Global Disruptive Technologies Inc., a Bangor-based business. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release Tuesday that in April 2020 Reardon obtained a $59,145 loan for his company using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. The department said Reardon then spent the money on items and expenses he knew weren't covered by the program.
A Skowhegan man faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine after pleading guilty in federal court to a bank fraud scheme related to Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, formerly of Brewer, owned and controlled Global Disruptive Technologies Inc., a Bangor-based business. In April...
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a bank fraud scheme tied to Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to court records, Nathan Reardon, 44, formerly of Brewer, owned and controlled Global Disruptive Technologies Inc., a Bangor-based business. In April 2020, Reardon obtained a $59,145 Paycheck Protection Program loan for Global Disruptive Technologies Inc. using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. Documents say Reardon then improperly spent the Paycheck Protection Program funds on items and expenses he knew were not covered by the program. After receiving the first loan, Reardon submitted additional fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to the same bank in April and May 2020. Two of the applications were for companies that had no active business operations, employees or payroll.
