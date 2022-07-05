Lyons Man Arrested for Petit Larceny

A joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the county Department of Social Services resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Walworth woman. Danielle Fleig’s arrest stems from an investigation into a fraud complaint. While receiving Child Care Assistance, Fleig allegedly failed to report the income she was receiving from another person who was living at her home. As a result, Fleig fraudulently obtained a total of $3,059.00 in benefits she was not entitled to. Fleig has been charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.

