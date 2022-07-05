ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Lyons Man Arrested for Petit Larceny

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons Man following an investigation into a Domestic incident. Deputies arrested Daniel L. Smith II, age 40, of Broad Street in...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Walworth Woman Arrested on Fraud Charges

A joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the county Department of Social Services resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Walworth woman. Danielle Fleig’s arrest stems from an investigation into a fraud complaint. While receiving Child Care Assistance, Fleig allegedly failed to report the income she was receiving from another person who was living at her home. As a result, Fleig fraudulently obtained a total of $3,059.00 in benefits she was not entitled to. Fleig has been charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and offering a false instrument for filing.
WALWORTH, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Cortland County Men Arrested for Business Burglary

Two Cortland County men are accused of breaking in to a closed business in Cortlandville early in the morning of July 7. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called about a burglary in progress on Starr Road and, along with City of Cortland Police and SUNY Cortland Police were able to nab 32-year-old Todd Brady of the City of Cortland and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy of the Town of Cortlandville moments later.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man recovering after shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Geneva Police Department say a man was shot overnight Saturday near Clark Street. The GPD says the victim was shot while walking on the sidewalk. “Witnesses indicated that a vehicle had fled the scene, and that the suspect(s) had fired the rounds...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: ATM torn apart in attempted theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - An ATM in Pittsford was ripped apart in an attempt to get money from it Friday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Chase Bank on State Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. Deputies believe the suspect or suspects tied chains around...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greece, NY
FL Radio Group

Brockport Man Arrested on Yates County Warrant

A 37-year-old Brockport man was arrested Thursday by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Yates County Court. Nathan Tripodi was turned over to local authorities after a traffic stop in the village of Brockport. The warrant for Tripodi charges him with grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Sodus man was arrested Wednesday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued out of Sodus Town Court. 21-year-old Nolan Kelsey is accused of failing to appear in court following a disturbance that occurred in 2021 where Kelsey was charged with criminal mischief and harassment.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Accused of Selling Crack Cocaine

Canandaigua Police have arrested a 40-year-old Canandaigua woman on drug charges. Jillian Gurger is accused of selling crack cocaine while in the city of Canandaigua. She was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Gurger was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail. Gurger’s arrest was...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Police Dept#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
informnny.com

Pulaski Police seeking assistance identifying individual

PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual. The department stated that they are attempting to identify the individual regarding an incident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. on July 7 at the Kinney Drugs located in the Village of Pulaski. Police posted a picture of the individual on July 8.
PULASKI, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca inmate arrested for ‘severely’ assaulting corrections officer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WTEM) – An inmate in the Tompkins County Jail has been arrested again after he allegedly “severely assaulted” a corrections officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Abraham Phelan, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2022, after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he attacked an officer unprovoked. The arrest report said Phelan intentionally […]
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested on Seneca Falls Warrant

A Waterloo woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Police say a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Courtney Bower’s arrest after she initially failed to appear in court following an arrest in February 2021 on a petit larceny charge. Bower was brought...
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Arrested on Lyons Town Court Bench Warrant

A Syracuse man was arrested Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Lyons Town Court. 44-year-old James Gacek was charged with criminal contempt for an incident that happened back in 2020 when he allegedly violated an order of protection issued against him. Gacek was brought to Wayne County Jail...
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A traffic stop in Seneca Falls Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Seneca Falls man. Anthony Manza was originally stopped by Seneca Falls Police after he was observed passing two cars on a double solid line while operating a motorcycle. During the traffic stop, it was determined Manza did not have a motorcycle license and his driving privileges in New York State were suspended.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Couple Arrested Following Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic incident in Wayne County Wednesday led to the arrest of a Lyons couple. 33-year-old Anthony Nelson is accused of holding down a woman in the parking lot of a Lyons business while 55-year-old Gina Robinson allegedly kicked her multiple times. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson was charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment, and harassment, while Robinson faces a charge of harassment.
LYONS, NY
iheart.com

An 18-Year-Old Faces Gun Charges Following Incident at Tops In Penfield

An 18-year-old Penfield man has been charged with menacing and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon after an incident last night behind the Tops Supermarket on Penfield Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Thomas McMindes pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened a juvenile, who...
PENFIELD, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Stealing from Walmart

Seneca Falls Police arrested a 44-year-old Seneca Falls man following a theft complaint at Walmart. David Delvalle was allegedly spotted by Walmart management to have concealed an item of merchandise inside of a box for a different merchandise item. He was then observed to have scanned and paid for the merchandise listed on the box, but not the items concealed inside. Delvalle was charged with petit larceny, falsifying business records, and possession of burglar tools.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy