Family Relationships

Toward a Psychology of Wonder

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI sat down with my family a couple of months ago and finally did one of those “family purpose statements” I’ve heard about in which each family member comes up with individual values and then you all see if you can merge them into something succinct. One word my 32-year-old daughter,...

7 Reasons Anxiety Is So Exhausting

Especially when someone is both anxious and conscientious, they tend to overthink and overplan, depleting their mental energy. Daily tasks of living can start to feel overwhelming when one's sleep has been disrupted by worry. Using mindfulness practices during downtime can help decrease anxiety. Whether you're anxiety-prone by nature or...
3 Ways to Not Feel Overwhelmed Anymore

We all feel like we’re being held hostage by our emotions every now and then. While emotions can be overwhelming at times, most psychologists will tell you that they can also be powerful carriers of information about your mind and personality. However, it can be difficult to understand your...
How to Handle Difficult Conversations Gracefully

Difficult conversations can be hard on people both emotionally and physically. Preparing in advance can help reduce stress and make a positive outcome more likely. Skills like emotion regulation and using a mantra can help make a tough talk easier to manage. Difficult conversations, you know them well. These are...
Your Brain on Fiction

Novels allow readers to grapple with some of life’s biggest challenges from the point of view of fictional characters. Reading fiction, neurologically speaking, increases one's knowledge, broadens one's attitudes, and enhances empathic skills. Better brains lead to stronger hearts, more flexible thinking, and thus more compassionate action. When we...
Making Kids Happier: One Habit a Day

Habits are over-learned behaviors we do without thinking. Rewarding small successes builds good habits that accumulate over time. The key to building habits is reward. Pay attention to small successes and slowly increase the difficulty over time. Habits: The Good and the Bad. When I was in labor with my...
What Can We Do About Backfiring Arguments?

Often, when trying to convince someone to change their mind, their beliefs and attitudes become stronger due to our intervention. We might want to ask ourselves whether or not the incorrect standpoint is hurting anyone else. Before getting into your next debate/argument, ask yourself whether or not such an exercise...
Modern Sport Psychology Meets Ancient Philosophy

Ancient Greek and Roman Stoic philosophy exerts considerable impact on many of today's athletes, coaches, teams, and other elite performers. Stoicism and modern-day sports psychology share many surprising and remarkable parallels. Stoicism defines the philosophical foundation of Acceptance and Commitment Training (ACT). Elite athletes seek the latest, greatest expertise from...
2 Things Most Therapists Do but Shouldn’t

Being a psychotherapist, especially in private practice, can be isolating. Talking with our partners about our experiences in therapy can be accidental violations of confidentiality and privacy. The best thing is for therapists to share their feelings rather than discuss information about their patients. Giving advice or opinions to non-patients...
Exploring a Fascinating Universe of Different Kinds of Minds

I recently read a most thought-provoking book by award-winning science writer Philip Ball called The Book of Minds: How to Understand Ourselves and Other Beings, from Animals to AI to Aliens. Packed with loads of information on the behavior of animals representing diverse species—ranging from various mammals, including optimistic pigs and aesthetic dogs, to tool-making birds, bees and “hive minds,” intelligent alien octopuses, plants, machines, and other entities—this wide-ranging book is a gem. It opens up the door to a pluralistic view of what is a mind, that there isn’t one kind of mind in a wide range of nonhumans and other entities, that we’re not on top of the list of minded beings, and that there’s no reason to compare different kinds of minds to ours.1.
Is Your Child an Entrepreneur?

Since the Victorian era, parents have strived to ensure their children enjoy childhood unburdened by the responsibilities of making a living. However, in some developing countries where the income is lower, children are forced to work to help support their families. Young entrepreneurs often want to work at a young...
When Therapy Is Unsuccessful

While some people I know report benefits from therapy – sometimes, very significant ones – others complain that therapy did nothing for them. Some of the dissatisfied have become convinced that therapy just "doesn't work." Is this anecdotal evidence representative, and what leads to therapy failures?. The Evidence.
Which Well-Being Approaches Work Best?

New research suggests that 93% of workers are now reporting that they value support for their physical, emotional, and mental well-being as much as what they are paid. So, it’s not surprising to see more and more workplaces appointing chief well-being officers to build a culture of health across their organizations. But what are the best approaches when it comes to caring for workplace well-being?
Is Relational Intimacy Different for Men vs. Women?

Intimacy is vital for well-being and human functioning, as well individual adjustment and need fulfillment. Women are more inclined to communication, affection, and emotional closeness, and men are more inclined to sharing activities. Within an intimate relationship, both parties are mutually responsive even when physically separated. Spending quality time with...
Are Psychopaths Reptilian?

What images are conjured by the word “reptile?” A snake devouring its prey after either strangling or poisoning it? A crocodile submerged just below the water’s surface so only its eyes are visible, ready to strike? Or perhaps an unblinking lizard soaking in the heat of the sun? Psychopaths are often said to be akin to reptiles, but how so and why?
How Families and Schools Can Help in Managing Autism

The foundation of intervention for children with autism remains behaviorally based. Parents and families benefit from identifying providers they trust to coordinate with over time. Children with autism frequently benefit from individualized behavioral supports in the school setting. One consistent finding about interventions for autism is that parent involvement makes...
Staying Grounded in Times of Societal Turbulence

The U.S. faces an increasingly charged sociopolitical atmosphere at a time of constant digital and offline stimulation. Mental health professionals are tasked with managing declining mental health while also experiencing the events of broader society. We can take several practical steps to manage our well-being, which is essential to remaining...
“I Apologize for the Inconvenience”

Apologizing too much can reveal low self esteem. Consider the anatomy of a sincere apology to rebuild trust in your relationship. People experience distress in the overuse of the phrase "I'm sorry," as well as distress with when an apology is warranted but not offered. So, it’s important to develop the skill of when to apologize, learn the structure of the apology and how to accept an apology; these tools can keep people calm and respectful in even the most challenging situations.
Do You Bask in Other People’s Misfortunes?

It may seem normal, but not nice, to experience at least some pleasure when misfortune befalls a rival. New research contrasts a new emotion, "happy-for-ness" with schadenfreude, envy, and sympathy in response to success or failure in others. By understanding your own tendency to engage in social comparison, you can...
After Infidelity: 7 Ways Cheaters Make Things Worse

If you want to save your relationship, you must quit being unfaithful. Period. Aside from continuing to cheat, ongoing lies and secrets are the easiest (and most potent) way to derail your relationship. Trying to soothe a spouse with expensive gifts or trips might merit a "thank you" but will...
Why Children Break Your Heart and What to Do About It

In my last life, I would have said no. No time for this and no space for that. No, I can't play this game or pick those flowers. Maybe tomorrow but today, the answer is no. The hours of the day slipped from me like water through my hand. Was it bedtime already? Quickly again, I tuck growing children into shrinking beds. As I shut the door, I'm relieved to return to my deepest satisfaction: Professional achievement. I grab my computer and sit at the big window, where the willow watches.
KIDS

