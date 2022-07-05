ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

49-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWWiP_0gV5qHjJ00
49-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)Nationwide Report

A 49-year-old Marietta man lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Sunday in Cobb County. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place just before 2:00 a.m. on Austell Road at Barber Road [...]

Read More >>

More Georgia News from Nationwide Report

Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
maggrand.com

Georgia deputy removes shirt, weapons to stop woman from jumping from courthouse rooftop

Georgia Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home on June 30 when he heard the call for help on his radio. A woman in distress was about to commit suicide by jumping from the top of the roof of Fulton County Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge — legs dangling over the side of the building — just one delicate move from a nine-story fall to the ground.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Accidents
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Nationwide Report

Woman killed, juvenile hospitalized after a traffic collision on I-675 in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

Woman killed, juvenile hospitalized after a traffic collision on I-675 in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a woman lost her life while a juvenile suffered injuries following a crash in Atlanta. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place just before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 675 near Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ga#Georgia News#Georgia Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

Two people taken into custody after a chase ended in a wreck in Fayette County (Fayette County, GA)

Two people taken into custody after a chase ended in a wreck in Fayette County (Fayette County, GA)Nationwide Report. Two people were detained after a chase ended in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County. The crash involving multiple vehicles began as a fight call at the KFC restaurant situated at E. Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road. A deputy reportedly saw a vehicle matching the description given of one of the people involved and tried to pull over the driver [...]
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
accesswdun.com

Authorities investigating after death at Cottrell in Gainesville

A death Friday at Cottrell, Inc. in Gainesville has led to an investigation from local and federal officials. Sgt. Ryan Daly, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said the death appeared to be accidental. The sheriff's office is withholding additional information until the victim's family can be notified of the death.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County man wanted for choking dog in front of child, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police want to find a man accused of choking a dog in front of a small child. Police are searching for 35-year-old Andrew Phillip Compton. According to investigators, Compton choked a small brown dog in front of a young child and then threw it to an aggressive German Shepherd.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DEA, deputies find $2.5 million in meth at Paulding County home, suspect arrested

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of dollars in methamphetamine is off of the streets of Paulding County and the man authorities say made it is behind bars. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a joint investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force into a home suspected of meth trafficking in Dallas, Ga.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Cobb County resident turns 100 years old!

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A lifelong Cobb County resident is ringing in her 100th birthday. Callie Bennett Carson, born on July 8 in 1922, was married for 64 years and 11 months to late husband, William Carson. The couple, who were members of the Christian Travel Club, traveled the world together visiting all 50 states and The Holy Land.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy