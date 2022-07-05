Lebanon County real estate transfers (June 16 to June 30)

HERSHEY – Construction of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, located near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is complete, clearing the way for staff to prepare the 132-bed, acute care hospital to welcome its first patients this fall. Work on the new facility began in May 2020. Construction was officially completed on June 10. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center includes 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services, including a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery, and complete medical and surgical capabilities. It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services. Lancaster Medical Center teams will spend the summer getting ready to care for the first patients. Teams are also planning opportunities for community members to visit the site for events and tours leading up to the opening.

