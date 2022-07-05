ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon County real estate transfers (June 16 to June 30)

Cover picture for the articleHere are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Anna L. Skamangas to Scott R. and Margaret L. Groy for $135,000. Jodi L. Moyer to Jodi L. Moyer, Randall D. Birch for $10. 329 West Main Street. Arlene R. Zellers to Mextaly Group LLC for $165,000. 231...

lebtown.com

Michael L. Ball (1966-2022)

Michael L. Ball, 55, of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Carolyn’s House a hospice residence in Harrisburg. Born in Williamsport on December 17, 1966, he was the son of Janet L. (Corter) King of Jonestown and the late Sterling King. Michael worked as a mechanic...
JONESTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Jennifer L. “Jen” Ludwig (1985-2022)

Jennifer L. “Jen” Ludwig, 37, of Myerstown passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Jen was born at Columbia Hospital in Lancaster County on May 5, 1985, to Bruce A. and Louann M. (Arroyo) Ludwig of Myerstown. She was a hardworking line supervisor at Mastronardi Produce in Jonestown....
MYERSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

Doris M. Rissinger (1942-2022)

Doris M. Rissinger passed away on July 1, 2022, at Cedar Haven in Lebanon, PA. Doris was born on September 9, 1942, in Lebanon. She was the daughter of Ray and Mildred Rissinger nee Lesher. Doris graduated from LHS and the Lebanon County Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She was employed...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Ernestine M. Fahler (1941-2022)

Ernestine M. Fahler, 81, of Lebanon passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Fahler who died in 2016. Born in Lebanon on April 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Shultz) Light. She...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Byler Holdings LLC seeks to build warehouse, hotel, residences at quarry

An LLC connected with Byler Holdings seeks to build a warehouse, hotel, and residential housing on the land surrounding the Cornwall quarry, according to a Daily News report. In June, more than 400 acres of Cornwall Borough property was purchased by Cornwall Properties, an LLC connected with Byler Holdings, owners of Iron Valley Golf Course and numerous other ventures in the area. The properties were purchased for $4,425,000 in a transaction dated May 18 and recorded with the county the next day.
CORNWALL, PA
yorktownship.com

Springwood Rd Construction Plans Available

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing an online plan display of the Route 2002 (Springwood Rd) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Unnamed Tributary to Mill Creek in York Township, roughly 4 miles southeast of the City of York. The purpose of this project is to address...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Man ID'd After Boaters Find His Body In The Susquehanna River

A 63-year-old man has been identified after his body was discovered by a group of boaters in the Susquehanna River on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say. Jerry Reynolds of Airville, Pennsylvania was found along the western shore of Crow Island, near Martic Township around 2 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
AIRVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Two Different Domestic Battles, Two Different Results

READING PA – Two separate and unrelated arguments between couples in eastern Berks County, reported Tuesday (July 5, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, ended in decidedly different ways. Troopers issued a citation following a Union Township dispute. In a Washington Township disagreement, both parties involved declined to press charges.
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will open retail store and museum in Palmyra

Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will open a new retail store and company museum in downtown Palmyra, expanding its footprint in the borough. The historic Lebanon Bologna purveyor previously had retail outposts in Jubilee stores, and more recently at Black Swan Antiques, but the new location will be 100% Seltzer’s. It will carry all of the company’s packaged items.
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash on US 222 North in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner was called to a crash on US 222 North in West Earl Township, which was according to a Lancaster County dispatch supervisor. According to 511PA, There was a crash on US 222 northbound between Exit: PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: PA 772 – BROWNSTOWN/ROTHSVILLE The road was closed for a time, as well as a lane restriction.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Construction Completed At New Lancaster Medical Center

HERSHEY – Construction of the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, located near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is complete, clearing the way for staff to prepare the 132-bed, acute care hospital to welcome its first patients this fall. Work on the new facility began in May 2020. Construction was officially completed on June 10. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center includes 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various specialty inpatient services, including a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery, and complete medical and surgical capabilities. It also has an attached medical office building for physician practices and outpatient services. Lancaster Medical Center teams will spend the summer getting ready to care for the first patients. Teams are also planning opportunities for community members to visit the site for events and tours leading up to the opening.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

United Way of Lebanon County seeks school supplies in ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive

Now through Aug. 12, the United Way of Lebanon County is collecting school supplies in its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The VF Corp. kicked off this year’s effort with a donation of 250 backpacks for students throughout Lebanon County. Now United Way of Lebanon County is looking for the public’s help to fill those book bags and ensure every child in the county has what they need to start the school year on the right foot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect in custody after Lancaster County police incident

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say a man is in custody after an incident on Sand Hill Road in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. At approximately 12:22 p.m. on July 8 police responded to a reported domestic situation in the 600 block of Sand Hill Road. State Troopers arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter while the suspect retreated into a residence with a weapon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County man sentenced for robbery and high-speed chase after using meth

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia, Lancaster County, man was sentenced to 7-16 years in prison after an April 2021 robbery and high-speed chase. Around 3 a.m. on April 18, 2021, East Lampeter Township Police pursued a black Volkswagen Jetta traveling above 100 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour section of Lincoln Highway East, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports. The car traveled into Strasburg Borough. The vehicle was registered to 29-year-old Joel White.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

