Joey Chestnut yet again top hot dog #nathans #coneyisland

Let us know who makes the best frappe — and which flavors you most enjoy. You’ll need a straw for this one: We’re looking to learn about all things frappe. The drink is a distinctly New England beverage, as in most of the country, it would be a called a milkshake. But in Boston, people would name the blending of milk, ice cream, and any syrup a frappe, and they’re often served out of a tall glass, accompanying a burger or a side of fries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO