Officers hospitalized in Downtown St. Louis crash

By Ty Hawkins
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A crash early Tuesday morning in Downtown St. Louis sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Tucker Boulevard and Locust. Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers were traveling with lights and sirens in a marked police SUV on their way to aid another officer when they collided with a car.

The men in both cars were taken to an area hospital leaving the two officers with minor injuries. Both officers were released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by a fire department ambulance.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

