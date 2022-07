The advent of two big developments, both anchored by major grocery chains, is contributing to the need for changes on Nolensville Road and Rocky Fork Road. Town officials have also acknowledged the upticks in commercial activity, residential population and traffic volume for Rocky Fork and Nolensville Roads as a reason to widen Rocky Fork from the town limit all the way to the same intersection at which Village Green is being developed. The widening of Rocky Fork may also involve the construction of a roundabout at its junction with Newsom Lane.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO