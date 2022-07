A 17-year-old Sheboygan resident is in jail facing multiple charges after a gun incident on Wednesday. Police responded to a north side neighborhood at about 4:40 p.m. yesterday after receiving reports of a man brandishing a handgun, and found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint. Officers and Detectives from the SPD were able to develop a suspect who was later located and arrested. The handgun used in the robbery was recovered, and police believe the incident was isolated and no danger to the public remains. Police also added that the robbery did not occur at a local gas station.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO