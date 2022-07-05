ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Abandoned Illinois home catches fire

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Park Fire Department is on the scene of an abandoned Illinois home that caught fire. Laclede’s Landing developer excited over neighborhood’s …. St. Charles Riverfest ends its festivities honoring …. Fair St. Louis...

fox2now.com

5 On Your Side

Sinkhole in East St. Louis swallows car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A sinkhole on an East St. Louis street caused major damage to the roadway and took a car down with it. According to a joint press release from Metro East Organizing Coalition and Empire 13, the sinkhole developed July 4 in the 700 block of North 32nd Street in East St. Louis while people were "out enjoying their day, as usual," the release said.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

Scattered storms, flash flooding hits St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Scattered thunderstorms hit parts of the St. Louis area Friday evening, as a cold front slid through the region following days of dangerously hot temperatures. In the Metro East, a tornado warning was issued for Fayette County, Illinois, but it has since ended. There are still thunderstorm warnings in effect for Clinton County, Marion County, and Fayette County until 9:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Thrillville Fair stops in St. Charles

A fun-filled fair that travels across the country is making a stop in St. Charles. Horse whisperer Anna Twinney gives a demonstration. Acclaimed horse whisperer Anna Twinney holds clinic …. Luau in the Lou and new ‘All Day Pass’ at Union Station …. 2 teens, 1 woman killed...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
My 1053 WJLT

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
INDIANA STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

3 projects aimed at revitalizing north St. Louis County

Three new projects aimed at revitalizing north St. Louis County have been announced. 3 projects aimed at revitalizing north St. Louis …. Art Hill Film Series kicks off this weekend in Forest …. St. Louis County man gets life sentence in pregnant …. 1 hurt, 1 arrested after shooting at...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

6 Extremely Poisonous Plants to Look Out For in Missouri

Here's another reason I will be staying inside and avoiding hiking and walking this summer in Missouri. Nature is great until it attacks and causes you sickness. When you're out and about this summer and thinking about taking a long hike or jog, you might want to avoid smelling these plants and flowers. Some can cause severe headaches and nausea. It's just a reminder to keep careful when enjoying what Mother Nature has.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Police: 25-year-old man shot in Shrewsbury

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh Thursday night in south St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in the Shrewsbury neighborhood. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing. No further details have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO

