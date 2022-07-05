ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

AVTA plans to buy local

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase four battery-electric support vehicles for fixed route transit operations from Antelope Valley Chevrolet, for an amount not to exceed $145,999, plus applicable sales tax. The transit agency released an Invitation for Bid...

www.avpress.com

Antelope Valley Press

Mojave Board OKs budget for fiscal year

MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a positive budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, one that projects positive balances, for the next three years. The budget, unanimously approved by the Board, on June 30, shows $50.24 million in spending in combined general funds, for...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale launches program to help in graffiti reporting

PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are being advised to “Say It, Don’t Spray It,” as the city launches a new anti-graffiti campaign. The slogan, along with information for reporting graffiti, can be seen on numerous Antelope Valley Transit Agency buses. The public awareness campaign is the face...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City OKs plan to limit its risk

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on June 28, approved plans for improvement mandated by its risk management insurance pools in order to maintain membership and coverage. The first performance improvement plan is for the city’s membership in the Employment Risk Management Authority, a joint powers authority providing coverage for employment practices liability.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCalGas Program Could Replace Your Stuff With Energy Efficient Appliances for Free

There’s a free program to make Southern California residents' homes more energy efficient, including with new appliances, and many people may not realize they now qualify. "After a customer schedules an appointment with SoCalGas, the contractor will go to the customer's house, do an energy audit and then do a number of home improvements to help them conserve energy," SoCalGas' Denise Campos said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
signalscv.com

Household hazardous/E-waste collection event scheduled July 23

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host a household hazardous/E-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 to enable residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste. The event is free and is to take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Villanueva fires back as supervisors eye removal power

LOS ANGELES — One day after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors made public a proposal that could give them the power to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause, Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s re-election campaign fired back, Friday — saying the supervisors have “no business” seeking such authority.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Wage hike begins in L.A. County

The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County is now $15.96 per hour as of July 1, per the county’s minimum wage ordinance. The ordinance applies to employees who perform at least two hours of work in a week within unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Employers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
point2homes.com

2422 Burkett Road, El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA, 91732

Great Location for a starter home or for an investment. This cozy property is priced reasonably to sell fast. It comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Spacious Yard that offer's the perfect area for entertainment for family and friends. The garage can be easily converted to an ADU and generate additional source of income.
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County High School Receives $250M to Restore Campus

LYNWOOD – Lynwood Unified School District Friday announced it has received $250 million in financial support to restore Lynwood High School, which was damaged two years ago when a large section of the ceiling collapsed. The approved funds from the 2022-23 State Budget will help rebuild, update and fully...
Antelope Valley Press

County on pace for new indoor mask mandate by end of July

LOS ANGELES — With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise, Los Angeles County is on pace to reach the “high” virus activity level, by next week, which could equate to another universal indoor mask-wearing mandate by the end of the month, the public health director said, Thursday. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

SoCal Gas customers: Check if you qualify for energy savings program

LOS ANGELES - Looking to save some money on your next gas bill?. You could qualify for SoCalGas' energy savings program for free energy-efficient home improvements. SoCalGas on Wednesday announced new eligibility guidelines for customers whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines, compared to the previous criteria of up to 200%. A family of four that earns up to $69,375, will now be eligible for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades. The previous income eligibility guidelines were up to $55,500 for a family of four.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Antelope Valley Press

Letters from Readers, July 8, 2022

I don’t think it will matter if the City of Lancaster cancels the Fourth of July Fireworks show. I have a show every night in my neighborhood. My dogs are terrified and I am on edge waiting for the next big boom. I called the Lancaster LASD station the other night to report a Fireworks show going on and have no idea if my complaint was followed up on.
PALMDALE, CA

