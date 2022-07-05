ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Heat, Humidity, & Storms Today

By The Weather Authority
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM today for parts of the Piedmont and Tidewater, including Richmond, where the heat index could soar as high as 106 degrees. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain can accompany storms. We'll have similar heat and humidity Thursday, with a slightly better chance for severe storms.

The pattern will settle down this weekend as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 80s with very little chance for storms. Quiet weather will continue through early next week, with highs returning to the 90s on Tuesday.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

