Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after his first at-bat with hand and wrist discomfort. Franco was in noticeable pain after fouling a pitch off from Reds' starter Hunter Greene in the top half of the first inning. He'd later strike out looking to end the at-bat, leaving the game shortly after that.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO