Detroit, MI

Detroit Metro Airport rolls out new screen that reads your flight info to you

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A groundbreaking new technology is now installed at the Detroit Airport, offering an innovative way to see real-time flight and gate information for flyers passing through the Delta terminal. Dubbed Parallel Reality, the tech allows up...

