Drivers Get More Time To Transfer Registrations

Rhode Island drivers are getting more time to transfer their registrations. A new law extends the time that the purchaser of a vehicle from a dealership has to operate their new ride from twenty days to thirty before it...
A Rhode Island man charged in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack made a virtual court appearance on Thursday. Bernard Sirr of North Kingstown was arrested last month for felony civil disorder and several misdemeanors. A federal judge in Washington, DC allowed Sirr to stay released on bond yesterday.
The Rhode Island State Police on Friday released images of a man at the scene of the recent violence at a Roe v. Wade rally and asked the public to help identify him. “Our investigation into the incident at the State House is ongoing and we’re asking members of the public to look at these pictures and see if the individual looks familiar,” said Colonel Darnell S. Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety.
On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
As suggested weeks ago by Mike Stenhouse on his In The Dugout video podcast, it now appears that the RI State Police have finally shifted their attention away from the peace-keeping efforts of Providence police officer, Juann Lugo, and are now searching for the mysterious “man in the green jacket” who started the violence at the late June pro-abortion rally at the RI Statehouse.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
>New Regulations May be Coming For Antlerless Deer Licenses. (Harrisburg, PA) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code to where deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or at a state website. The bill also would require the licenses to be issued through the state's Automated Licensing System.
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are offering three properties in pristine areas of the state for just under $1 million. The properties are located in the Oak Hill section of Pawtucket, in Barrington, and in Warwick. If to buy, you need to sell, see what your home...
(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that will aid Rhode Island residents in more easily finding affordable housing have been signed, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that he signed House Bill 7944A, sponsored by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Senate Bill 3051, sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, on June 30.
DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say faked his own death to elude felony rape charges out of Utah is now one step closer to extradition back to the states. According to the Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, a fingerprints from a man claiming to...
Data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors says that due to record home prices and higher mortgage rates in May, it made it the most expensive month since 2006 to buy a home. Interest rates have continued to climb since May. The National Association of Realtors’ housing-affordability index...
A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
