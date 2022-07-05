ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Soak in The Statler Residences That Are Midcentury Modern Cool

By Karen Eubank
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Statler Hotel is one of Dallas’ most iconic buildings and one of the most successful preservation stories we’ve documented over the years. The Statler Residences are also one of the best places to live in this city. Surprised? Don’t be. The idea of hotel living has...

CandysDirt

This Luxe Downtown Penthouse Offers Exceptional Style

George Dahl, an iconic architect of the Art Deco movement and designer of the Dallas Morning News building, further cemented his mark on Downtown Dallas by designing 1505 Elm Street. This incredible building offers sweeping city views, luxury penthouse living, and modern design touches. Also, it’s right in the heart of the city. Skylar Champion of Dave Perry Miller has an amazing listing at this beautiful building for just $550,000.
DALLAS, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
CandysDirt

This Hot Oak Cliff Property Is California Cool

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Most Beautiful Nail Salons — 5 Pampering Palaces That Go a Step Beyond

Verbena Parlor + Social House is a combo nail salon and coffee, beer, and wine bar. Finding the perfect nail salon can be tricky. Priorities in nail care range from non-toxic products to the prettiest place to enjoy some pampering. Fortunately for Dallas, our city has a wealth of salons that offer it all —with the occasional complimentary cocktail for good measure.
DALLAS, TX
#Fitness#Design#Mad Men#Hilton Hotel#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Statler Residences#Candysdirt Com#Majestic
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 7 – 10

Congratulations are in order for DJ Alaska. The Oak Cliff artist recently collaborated with Dickies for Pride Month, offering their guide to Oak Cliff to the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Click here to watch the collaboration before the headlining set on Friday. Fort Worth DJs Tamayo and Jesus Freak will join in the party at the Armoury. Expect a mix filled with house, darkwave, and synth. Come dressed in your finest all-Black, goth-inspired fit for a night at the cosmic club. No cover at the door.
DALLAS, TX
Lifestyle
Architecture
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

The Next Echelon of Country Club Living at Prestonwood Polo and Country Club

In just over four years, Prestonwood Polo and Country Club has nearly sold out the entire 97-acre development in Oak Point, Texas. It’s no surprise the ultra-exclusive polo club community easily achieved its five-year goal considering the property sold two lots on the first day it hit the market in May 2017. Now, only one available lot remains, says exclusive listing agent Angela Downes of Compass RE Texas.
OAK POINT, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Restaurants Hate Pedestrians, Too

Dallas was not designed for pedestrians. This won’t be a surprise to you if you follow our recurring series, Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, which is up to 45 installments in which one of our staffers tries to show how difficult it can be to walk anywhere in this town.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Best places in Fort Worth to eat fried chicken, according to Yelp

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — There’s a staple among southern cooks and restaurants to have a killer fried chicken dish in their back pocket or even on their regular menu. Fried chicken is being brought to the forefront on Wednesday, July 6 as it is National Fried Chicken Day! NationalToday says, “Fried chicken was an expensive delicacy up until World War II, but thanks to mass production techniques, we’re now able to indulge ourselves on the cheap in almost any city in the world. So on July 6, we get out our buckets ‘o’ chicken and napkins, because it’s National Fried Chicken Day.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ReSell It Consignment Shop in Lake Highlands area to close soon

ReSell It Consignment Shop will soon close in the Lake Highlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ReSell It Consignment Shop will close by the end of July at 10233 E. Northwest Highway, Ste. 404, Dallas. The thrift store will close due to ownership retiring, and it could close ahead of time if merchandise sells out. Merchandise is being sold at discounted rates. 214-340-6897.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Harry LaRosiliere

Originally from Haiti by way of New York, Harry LaRosiliere joined The Kravtiz Group, a UBS multi-generational wealth planning group, in 2008. He helps clients identify and reach financial and estate planning goals. LaRosiliere also served as the mayor of Plano from 2013 through 2021—which proved to be years of tremendous growth for the city.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

