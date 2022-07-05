ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with strong storms

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat comes first but those strong storms will soon follow!. It is July, so tracking the heat is nothing unusual for this time of year. The next few days...

www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong and severe storms have targeted the region over the past few days and today looks like another stormy one. This action is ahead of a front settling through here for a better feeling weekend with larger changes coming next week. Once again, we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Storms lead to hours-long delay at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The wet weather we’ve seen Friday afternoon has dampened the Barbasol Championship, soaking the course and sending patrons to seek shelter. The weather delay lasted longer than three hours. Fans and players took shelter, rode out the storm and play was able to resume around...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
bereadylexington.com

Heat Advisory Issued for Lexington

The combination of temperatures well into the 90s and high humidity will result in dangerous heat for today. Excessive Heat Warning in effect for most of the region where heat index values up to 111° will be possible. A heat advisory has been issued for Lexington. Take extra precautions today if you work or spend an extended amount of time outside. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Severe thunderstorms causing travel issues in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Severe thunderstorms in Kentucky are creating issues in Lexington and the surrounding area Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette Jessamine, and Madison counties until 5: 30 p.m. According to FOX 56’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson, winds between 60- 70 mph will be possible with the storm.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Thousands without power in central Kentucky as storms roll through

Storms rolling through central Kentucky are knocking out power as they move south. The Kentucky Utilities outage map is showing over 35-thousand customers currently without power, mostly in Fayette County. In a tweet, Lexington Emergency Management officials said the outages may impact some traffic signals around town. Drivers should treat...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Svensson maintains lead after 36 holes at the Barbasol Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Svensson began round two at the Barbasol Championship with the lead, and despite a few rain delays, the 28-year-old Canadian remains in front by two strokes after 36 holes. Svensson shot a 5-under 67 in the second round to finish at 15-under par. Play was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power, trees down in Lexington as storms roll through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Storms brought strong winds through Lexington earlier Wednesday, leaving behind damage across town. There was some damage near Transylvania University, where two giant trees were uprooted and are now resting on top of nearby homes. “I was just up on the third floor and my buddy...
LEXINGTON, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette; Garrard; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Mercer County in central Kentucky Garrard County in central Kentucky Jessamine County in central Kentucky Northern Madison County in central Kentucky South central Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fayette Mall to near Harrodsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Nicholasville around 510 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lancaster and Richmond. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Georgetown restaurant loses part of building during storm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Georgetown restaurant lost part of the front of its building during the storms Wednesday evening. However, Galvin’s on Main remains open for business— it’s just missing its large logo. It’s become a staple in downtown Georgetown the last five years.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. city under boil advisory after major water main break

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Paris is under a boil water advisory. The city’s Facebook page says there was a major water main break in the Winchester Road area. Paris City Manager Jamie Miller says some areas have had water service restored, but not all. “It’s my...
PARIS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

DJ Wagner recruitment: Kentucky, Louisville battling in 'cloudy' recruitment

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, is beginning to have a bit of an uncertain recruitment. After initially having a heavy lean toward Louisville, per 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. So much uncertainty has now arisen, that Travis Branham of 247Sports has pulled his prediction and given the "cloudy" nature o the recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. food pantries see growing need for help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rise in the cost of food and gas is sending more families to food pantries. But some organizations are having a harder time meeting the need. Food Banks here in central Kentucky are feeling the pinch. Some said they are seeing more families come through their doors needing help.
LEXINGTON, KY

