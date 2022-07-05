ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. and China in Fresh Spat Over Russian Disinformation in Ukraine

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Nicholas Burns , the top American envoy in Beijing, rebuked China 's Foreign Ministry officials on Monday for "telling lies" by repeating the Kremlin's talking points on events in Ukraine.

The rare public criticism by Burns came amid an intense clash with his Russian opposite number, Andrey Denisov, at the World Peace Forum. The contretemps came at an event co-hosted by Beijing's Tsinghua University and the Chinese Foreign Ministry-backed Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs think tank.

"I would hope that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokespersons would stop accusing NATO of starting this war. That's Russian propaganda," Burns said in response to a question.

"I hope Foreign Ministry spokespersons would also stop telling lies about American bioweapons labs, which do not exist in Ukraine," the diplomat said. "These all came from Russia. Unfortunately, this has been picked up by the Chinese."

Beijing, ostensibly neutral on Russia's war in Ukraine, has refrained from condemning Moscow— a vital geostrategic ally —and doesn't describe the military campaign as an "invasion." Amid China's own pushback against NATO's new long-term focus on Beijing, Chinese officials have also aligned with their Russian counterparts to blame the alliance for triggering President Vladimir Putin 's decision to go to war.

More contentious, however, has been China's decision to repeat Russian claims about American biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine, an assertion Moscow is yet to back with credible evidence at public fora such as the United Nations . Beijing argues Washington should prove the labs don't exist.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, repeated this line on Monday. He told a regular press briefing in Beijing that the United States should open up all of its biological facilities for independent scrutiny.

"It is the U.S., not China, that has been spreading disinformation and telling lies," he said. "On Ukraine, China has always made its judgment independently on the basis of the history and the merits of the issue."

In May, the State Department published a report accusing China, its officials and its state-affiliated news media of amplifying Russian propaganda about the war including by spreading conspiracy theories.

At the time, Zhao hinted at some of China's motivations, which appeared to be responses to Beijing's own grievances about U.S. accusations related to Ukraine and other topics.

"We all remember when senior officials at the White House's National Security Council theorized in the media about 'China's prior knowledge [of the invasion],'" Zhao said, without naming Jake Sullivan , Joe Biden 's national security adviser.

"Then an anonymous senior official claimed 'Russia had requested weapons, equipment and other assistance from China.' These ' revelations ' seemed very vivid, but not one hasn't been proved false," he said.

U.S. officials say they've yet to see signs that China has provided any material support to Russia since the war began in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJe6h_0gV5jCzn00

Monday's event in Beijing offered a rare opportunity for Burns to directly address a largely Chinese audience about Washington's position on the war in Ukraine, and U.S.-China relations more broadly. He recently complained that Secretary of State Antony Blinken 's China policy speech was subject to systematic censorship within the Chinese internet.

Burns, who was joined on a panel by British Ambassador Caroline Wilson and French Ambassador Laurent Bili, described Russia's war as the "greatest threat to the world order."

"The fact that Russia crossed the border with an armed force, unprovoked, and has started this war with so much human suffering, so many innocent civilians dead in Ukraine—this is a direct violation of the United Nations Charter," said Burns.

Denisov, the Russian envoy, rebutted by blaming NATO expansion after the Cold War. Wilson, who along with Bili rebuked the Kremlin for violating UN principles, said European states turned to NATO because of security concerns posed by Russia.

Although Beijing says it doesn't support Moscow's war and seeks an end to hostilities, the Russian leadership, including Putin himself , has spoken positively about the Chinese position, which Denisov called "reasonable and balanced."

Denisov even suggested to the audience at Tsinghua that officials in Beijing might help convince counterparts in Kyiv to accept a negotiated settlement.

"That's why I hope China can signal to our Ukraine neighbors to be more realistic in their approach of the assessment of the situation," he said.

Comments / 2

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Caroline Wilson
Person
Zhao Lijian
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United Nations#Cold War#American#Kremlin#Russian#Tsinghua University#Nato
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
894M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy