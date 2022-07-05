ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League and Championship clubs given green light to introduce safe standing

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago
Premier League and Championship clubs will be allowed to introduce safe standing areas at football stadiums from the start of the 2022/23 season, the government has confirmed.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston says now is the "right time" to implement the change after successful pilots last season.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Cardiff all took part in the trial, while Brentford, QPR and Wolves will now offer designated standing areas for both home and away supporters.

Wembley will also offer limited safe standing at domestic fixtures later in the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
