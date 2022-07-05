The Guardian announces new special edition women’s football podcast and wider multimedia coverage of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™

The Guardian's Women's Football Weekly Illustration: Guardian Design

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday 6 July, and the Guardian will mark the occasion with widespread coverage across audio, digital and print formats, which will also feature branded content sponsored by Visa.

On audio, the Guardian’s first ever women’s football podcast - ‘The Guardian’s Women’s Football Weekly’, dedicated to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ is hosted by sports presenter Faye Carruthers, who has covered a number of major football tournaments and is a regular guest on chart topping Guardian podcast Football Weekly . A new episode of Women’s Football Weekly will be released twice a week, for the duration of the competition - with a round-up and expert analysis of each match, the team’s and their players, featuring special guests and contributions from Guardian favourites in the world of women’s football. Have a listen to the podcast trailer for a preview. The podcast can be found on theguardian.com/audio and all other podcast apps of choice including Apple, Spotify and Acast.

Digitally, the Guardian’s women’s football newsletter ‘ Moving the Goalposts ’ is also launching a special edition dedicated to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™. Fans can sign up to receive a weekly deep dive into the Euro competition and women’s football, every Wednesday.

In print, and ahead of the tournament kicking off, the Guardian published a 40 page preview supplement on the weekend (Saturday 2 July), offering a complete guide to the tournament and every team taking part. A version of the guide is also available online .

Visa’s sponsorship of the Guardian’s Women’s Euro coverage is part of a broader campaign celebrating their sponsorship of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ . The campaign builds on the brand’s commitment to drive access and inclusion, whilst shining a spotlight on female business owners and the important roles they play in local communities and economies.

In addition to branded content, Visa will also be promoted across the Guardian in digital and print display advertising and on a print cover wrap of Guardian Sport.

Faye Carruthers, The Guardian’s Women’s Football Weekly host, said:

“I am so excited to be hosting the new Women’s Football Weekly podcast for the Guardian. The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 ™ will be a fantastic tournament and it is a delight to be guiding listeners through it with a great team of contributors providing comprehensive analysis, laced with fun. Be sure to tune in if you don’t want to miss anything happening in the game.”

Suzanne Wrack, Football Writer, the Guardian, said:

“With the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ about to kick off, I think it shows how far this beautiful game has come. I love writing about the game and I’m always delighted when we expand on the variety of ways in which women’s football is covered at the Guardian as it demonstrates its growth and influence. It’s great that listeners, readers and fans know they have a space they can come to for a deep analysis of the women’s game, the players, the issues the game faces and its quirks. Visa’s investment into the women’s game and the Euro tournament is game-changing and it’s great that they are supporting the Guardian’s coverage.”

Imogen Fox, director of advertising, Guardian News & Media said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Visa to share these inspiring stories about local female businesses around the tournament. The Guardian is one of the most culturally relevant, influential and modern media brands in the world and so we know how to tell fantastic brand stories like Visa’s. This campaign uses a multi-channel approach - audio, digital and print - it’s creative and shows the best of what our branded content and sports journalism can do.”

The Guardian provides leading coverage of women’s football all year round. In addition to the campaign with Visa, the Guardian’s Women’s Euro coverage will also include a complete online guide to every player, live blogs with minute-by-minute coverage of every game, daily expert reporting provided by our top team of writers and expert columnists Suzanne Wrack , Louise Taylor , former England internationals Karen Carney and Anita Asante and many more. There will also be coverage on the ongoing Football Weekly podcast.

All branded content will be clearly labelled in line with the Guardian’s content funding guidelines .

