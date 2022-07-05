ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Remember Ukraine's Holodomor as World Hunger Grows | Opinion

By Yoni Michanie
 4 days ago
While arguments can certainly be made both in favor and against defining Russia's war of aggression as a genocidal act, policymakers must keep this in mind: it has happened...

Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joseph Stalin
Person
Anne Applebaum
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
#Ukraine#Great Famine#World Hunger#Kremlin#Ukrainians#Soviet
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
Place
Europe
Benzinga

With Vladimir Putin And Narendra Modi In Audience, Xi Jinping Calls For World To End 'Sanctions Abuse'

Targeting Western sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world "must abandon Cold War mentality" and "bloc confrontation." What Happened: During the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, Xi criticized global sanctions without any direct references.
