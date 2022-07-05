ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Knew He Was 'Playacting' During Presidential Run, Scaramucci Says

By Ewan Palmer
The former White House Communications Director said Trump knew that his 2016 presidential campaign was a "ruse" but still went along with...

tex1
4d ago

there's never been a losing president that refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power , until Trump . he should be used to losing , he's been a loser ALL his life .

STOP THE CON MAN
4d ago

Trump is hiding behind all politicians because of all his crimes trying avoid criminal charges that Federal high crimes.

Guest
4d ago

Why would anyone with half a brain believe anything Scaramuchi would say? Oh yeah if it’s anti trump it must be true….

MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
