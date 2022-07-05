Trump Knew He Was 'Playacting' During Presidential Run, Scaramucci Says
The former White House Communications Director said Trump knew that his 2016 presidential campaign was a "ruse" but still went along with...www.newsweek.com
there's never been a losing president that refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power , until Trump . he should be used to losing , he's been a loser ALL his life .
Trump is hiding behind all politicians because of all his crimes trying avoid criminal charges that Federal high crimes.
Why would anyone with half a brain believe anything Scaramuchi would say? Oh yeah if it’s anti trump it must be true….
