This Innovative 96-Foot Superyacht Uses Modular Design to Create an Expandable Deck

By Rachel Cormack
 4 days ago
Extra Yachts

Extra Yachts is known for making vessels that are, well, a little extra. Its latest model is no exception.

The new 96-footer, known as the X115 Triplex, offers innovative modular spaces indoors and out that give seafarers a little extra room on board.

For the unversed, Extra Yachts is a brand of Palumbo Superyachts that Francesco Guida recently developed. As its moniker implies, the newcomer is part of the Triplex line of spacious tri-deck vessels that lie at the intersection of performance and luxury.

The semi-displacement yacht features a sleek, sporty exterior conceived by Guida and will be forged from a mix of GRP and carbon fiber. The interior, meanwhile, was penned by Milanese studio Hot Lab and is characterized by “soft, embracing shapes” and natural materials, according to the yard.

The main deck sports two foldable balconies for extra space.  Extra Yachts

The layout can be configured with either five or six cabins. As standard, there is a full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck, which comes complete with an ensuite, wardrobe, vanity, office and a private balcony. Below deck, there are a further two VIP suites and two guest cabins.

One highlight of the yacht is the cockpit on the main deck. It sports two foldable balconies that expand to offer more than 800 square feet of extra space. All up, the area offers three sofas, a sundeck and views of the hydraulic swim platform below.

The bow is fitted with a jacuzzi and sun pads.  Extra Yachts

Elsewhere, the bow is fitted with two large sun pads and a Jacuzzi, while the lower deck starboard side is equipped with a garage for a 15-foot tender. There is ample room for alfresco dining, as well, with a 10-seat table located on the main deck and upper deck, respectively.

As you might expect, the X115 Triple packs plenty of grunt, too. She is fitted with three gutsy Volvo Penta IPS engines that can churn out 1,000 hp each. This gives the vessel a max speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Extra, indeed.

Check out more photos below:

Extra Yachts

