ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to

By Noah Bierman
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouiit_0gV5iwC400
Vice President Kamala Harris' shining moment as tiebreaker came when she cast the deciding vote in last year's $1.9-trillion stimulus bill known as the American Rescue Plan, a signature Biden administration achievement. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris is on pace to set an unusual record, breaking the most tie votes in the U.S. Senate.

But many Democrats and progressives don't see the distinction as much of an honor.

“If this is what victory is, my goodness, guys, we need to want better for ourselves,” said Tre’ Easton, deputy director of Battle Born Collection, a liberal advocacy group.

As vice president, Harris has only a few jobs prescribed in the Constitution — succeeding the president if necessary, presiding over the Senate and breaking tie votes there. The latter requirement enabled Democrats in January 2021 to take control of the evenly split Senate, raising their hopes that they might be able to eke out legislation expanding voting access , guaranteeing family leave to new parents and pouring money into combating climate change .

Instead, they have been largely left frustrated by the party's inability to pass such key components of President Biden's agenda, including a bill that would legalize abortion to counter last month's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Harris' tiebreaking votes, in fact, have mostly been needed to unclog procedural gridlock over nominations, highlighting the limits of the Biden administration's governing power in the face of stiff partisan resistance in Congress.

Her inability to help pass substantive legislation has also increased pressure on Democrats to destroy the Senate filibuster, a rule that requires legislation to win the support from 60 senators before it can proceed to a final vote. They would need support of all 50 Democrats to do that, something that has also been elusive.

Harris has broken 23 tie votes since taking office and has a strong shot at surpassing the record in coming months. The only vice presidents who have broken more ties are John Adams (29) and John C. Calhoun (31), each of whom served two terms in the 18th and early 19th centuries, respectively, when the Senate was less than half its current size.

Harris’ tiebreaking role is unusual in the modern era. The Senate is rarely tied 50-50 for long periods. It last happened more than two decades ago — for less than six months — when Dick Cheney was vice president.

Harris got her opportunity when the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won surprise victories in Georgia’s January 2021 runoff elections, allowing Democrats to cobble together their thin majority thanks to the help of two independents.

Despite Democrats' limited legislative success, the 50-50 split has been valuable for Harris' party. It has ensured Democrats chair committees, set the Senate calendar and can more easily confirm judges, including new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Harris presided over Jackson's confirmation vote but didn't have to cast one — the Senate approved her nomination 53 to 47. That nomination would have certainly hit delays or been rejected if Republicans had controlled the chamber.

Glynda Carr, president of a group called Higher Heights for America that works to elect Black women, said Harris' role in making history has to be acknowledged. But so does the fact that there currently are no Black women in the Senate. Harris, before she became vice president, was the only one.

“When we celebrated the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, she presided over that,” Carr said of Harris. “But there were zero Black women sitting there to cast a vote.”

Harris’ shining moment as tiebreaker came when she cast the deciding procedural vote in last year’s $1.9-trillion stimulus bill known as the American Rescue Plan, a signature Biden administration achievement. Harris’ vote has also been crucial in ensuring a liberal and diverse cast of nominees got key jobs in regulatory agencies.

But the fact that Democrats have needed Harris for the most basic elements of governing — filling top administration jobs — reveals how badly the Senate has been damaged by the nation's polarization, said Norm Ornstein, who has studied Congress and is co-author of “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided with the New Politics of Extremism.”

“You’re getting all Republicans voting against a lot of these confirmations — confirmations that in years past would have breezed through,” Ornstein said. “And now, just for purposes of obstruction, to force the vice president to come to the Senate to cast that tiebreaking vote.”

That dynamic has put enormous scheduling pressure on Harris and all 50 members of the Senate majority. A miscalculation can set plans back weeks, grounding the administration’s work and consuming even more time for lawmakers. It can also take up time in the Senate that could be used on more substantive issues.

In early June, when Harris was in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, Democrats were surprised when it became clear they were not going to muster enough votes to pass the nomination to fill an obscure Department of Labor position.

The vote would have been 50-50, resulting in Senate rejecting the nomination of Lisa Gomez. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took a last-minute procedural action that ensured Democrats could more quickly bring up Gomez's nomination again, when Harris was around to wield the gavel.

Last week, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy's (D-Vt.) office announced he would need hip surgery, throwing Democrats another potential absence in the coming weeks.

In all, 20 of Harris’ 23 tiebreaking votes have involved confirmations, some of which required her to break ties on "discharge petitions," ensuring a would-be official or judge could get a Senate vote after a committee had deadlocked on the nomination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196bd0_0gV5iwC400
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media about the morning's mass shooting in a Chicago on Monday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Both sides have increasingly obstructed in recent decades. But Ornstein said Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) maximized the strategy during the Obama administration — sucking up time on procedure that could have otherwise been used for governing. The only thing most voters see is gridlock, which they often blame on the president.

"It gets back to what Mitch said openly: He wants to block every element of the Biden agenda ,” Ornstein said. "If things go well and Biden has all of his people in place, that may not serve that goal.”

McConnell’s most notable move was refusing to even hold a hearing in 2016 for then-Judge Merrick Garland, President Obama's nominee to succeed Justice Anthony Scalia, who had just died. That deed, with 11 months remaining in Obama's presidency, helped set the stage for the Supreme Court's ruling last month overturning Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion. Three of President Trump's Supreme Court nominees, including the one who took Scalia's seat, joined in that historic 5-4 majority opinion.

Republicans say Democrats also exploited rules to force additional procedural votes on many of Trump’s nominees for dozens of executive branch jobs that had not previously been subject to them. A spokesman for McConnell pointed to the senator's previous comments that the two parties would have to find common ground during the Biden presidency “between the 40-yard lines” because the House and Senate are so closely divided.

Harris, despite some frustration that voting rights and other priorities have been stymied, has tried to celebrate her history-making role. Her advisors say she uses the time in the Senate to build relationships.

For example, she recently spoke with Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, about wildfires. She looked at baby photos with Ossoff, a new father. She has engaged in sideline discussions with Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican with whom she served on the Intelligence Committee when she was in the Senate.

“Casting tiebreaking votes is about advancing Biden-Harris policies that lift up workers and strengthen the middle class — from casting tiebreaking votes that led to a successful vaccination campaign and record job growth to confirmation votes that have led to the most diverse group of judges in American history,” spokesman Herbie Ziskend said.

If Harris breaks the record for tiebreakers, it would be one of history’s great ironies. The first woman of color in nationally elected office, Harris would overtake Calhoun, an avid defender of slavery and one of the U.S. government's most prominent racist figures in history.

For the record :
7:13 a.m. July 5, 2022 : An earlier version of this article reported that John Adams served as vice president in the 17th century and John C. Calhoun in the 18th . Adams was vice president in the 18th century; Calhoun in the 19th.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1759

Guest
4d ago

Her shining moment was when she cast the winning vote to pass the $ 1.9 trillion plan that caused inflation to explode…… great job Kamala!

Reply(154)
1650
Reality Check
4d ago

How many staffers that walked? Most illegals across the border under her watch?Most in complete toughts/sentences during an interview?Most days hiding out?

Reply(30)
921
Stumpy Dog
4d ago

we have to get a Democrats and liberals out of office and take our country back they are destroying

Reply(39)
999
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
John Adams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Department Of Labor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The American Rescue Plan#The U S Senate#Battle Born Collection
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Army suspends retired three-star general over tweet sent to Jill Biden

A retired three-star general of the U.S. Army has been suspended from a "mentor" position after sarcastically congratulating first lady Jill Biden for learning "what a woman is." The Army confirmed the suspension to Fox News Saturday and confirmed speculation that the veteran was under internal investigation for mocking Biden.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
352K+
Followers
65K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy