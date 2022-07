The Summer of 2022 is in full swing and one of the tell-tale signs that we are in the heart of the season is the start of the South Jersey Lifeguard races. Beach Patrols from Brigantine to Cape May Point compete each year for supremacy as the Top Beach Patrol. The races are exclusive to South Jersey, a tradition that dates back to 1924 and culminates with the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. The first two major races that include the Doubles Row, Individual Swim, and Singles Row are Friday Night in Longport: The Mike McGrath Memorials start at 6:30pm and the Cape May County Championships are in Wildwood Crest also starting at 6:30pm. The Locker Room with Billy Schweim has been providing comprehensive coverage of the Lifeguard Races over the last decade, featuring interviews with the winners on Saturday mornings!

