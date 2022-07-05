ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

InfuSystem Holdings is Our Featured Stock of the Week…

By Jaimini Desai
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Market conditions are changing. Concerns about recession are now more paramount than inflation. A winner of this changing dynamic is healthcare and biotech stocks. In today's article, I want to talk about InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) which has these exact characteristics. .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kdsl_0gV5gqOm00
shutterstock.com - StockNews

2022 has been a year for the bears with the S&P 500 down more than 20% YTD. However, there is one interesting change under the surface.

After more than a year of rates rising, we are starting to finally see some weakness in longer-term rates as the market's expectations for inflation ease, while the risk of recession is rising. In fact, some analysts believe the Fed may be forced to start cutting rates as soon as Q1 of 2023.

The dynamic of rising recession risk and moderating inflation means that investors should avoid cyclical stocks. Instead, this is the environment when quality growth stocks outperform. Among this group, healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks look particularly attractive as these companies' earnings and operations are well-insulated from economic or monetary shocks.

In this sector, investors should look at companies with attractive valuations and improvements in operations that investors may have overlooked during the first half of the year. In today's article, I want to talk about InfuSystem Holdings (INFU) which has these exact characteristics.

Company Background

INFU is a provider of infusion pumps, and services to hospitals, doctors, and healthcare providers. Some of its services include Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Services.

Recently, the company signed a major contract with GE Healthcare for infusion pumps, becoming its most favored vendor. The deal is expected to contribute between $10 million and $12 million in 2023. Following the deal's signing, analysts increased 2023 EPS forecast to $0.38 from $0.29 previously.

Value

INFU is a turnaround play, so the normal method of looking at valuations doesn't apply. From its high last year, the stock price declined by more than 50% before modestly bouncing.

The company also has a $20 million buyback program with about $15 million. This is pretty meaningful given the company's total market cap of $183 million.

However, the biggest determinant will be whether earnings will bounce back and exceed 2020 level. Currently, analysts are forecasting $0.44 in EPS for the next 12 months, giving it a forward P/E of 21.7.

Catalysts

As mentioned in the intro, one catalyst for INFU is the change in market conditions which should lead to more inflows for the healthcare sector.

For INFU, the GE Healthcare deal is an obvious needle-mover, and it should have an opportunity to add product sales beyond just infusion pumps. Another potential tailwind for the company is increased earnings from its pain management division.

One reason for its poor performance in 2021 was the company spent heavily to bolster its sales team. In the coming quarter, we will find out whether this was a good investment. However, management seems confident as they see Pain & Wound Care contributing $20 million in revenue in 2023.

POWR Ratings

The POWR Ratings are also bullish on INFU as it is rated a B which translates to a Buy. B-rated stocks have an average annual performance of 19.7% which compares favorably to the S&P 500's annual performance of 7.3%.

If you'd like to see more top stocks under $10, then you should check out our free special report: 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

What gives these stocks the right stuff to become big winners?

First, because they are all low priced companies with explosive growth potential, that excel in key areas of growth, sentiment and momentum.

But even more important is that they are all top Buy rated stocks according to our coveted POWR Ratings system, Yes, that same system where top-rated stocks have averaged a +31.10% annual return.

Click below now to see these 3 exciting stocks which could double (or more!) in the year ahead:

INFU shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, INFU has declined -43.22%, versus a -19.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Jaimini Desai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMS62_0gV5gqOm00

Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini's background, along with links to his most recent articles.

The post InfuSystem Holdings is Our Featured Stock of the Week… appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla; Buy This Top-Rated Auto Stock Instead

While the auto manufacturing industry is facing production-related challenges, increasing interest in electric vehicles (EV) and tax credits should allow it to grow in the long run. Leading EV giant Tesla (TSLA) has skyrocketed over the past decade, but its high valuation and meme-stock features remain a concern. On the other hand, HMC possesses sound fundamentals to lead the industry in years to come but is trading at a discount to its peers. Read more….
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Stock Market Bottom? Think Again…

Determining bear market bottom is much easier in hindsight than doing it in real time. That's because the stock market (SPY) offers up many impressive bounces that give the illusion of the worst being over...just before you drop to even lower lows. So price action is a tricky way to determine bottom. Which brings us back to the fundamental attributes like what is happening with the inflation and the economy to determine our path forward. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer

Luxury fashion brand retailer Capri Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CPRI) stock has fallen (-37%) for the year. With high end premium brands like Versace, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings caters to the higher-income demographic. It's high-end consumers are helping drive double-digit sales gains while peers experience single-digit to negative top line growth suffering from inflationary pressures and rising logistics costs. These households tend to weather recessions and economic downturns more resiliently than lower-income households. This also enables Capri a longer runway to ride consumer spending trends. However, the Company lowered its forecasts opting to err on the side of caution despite achieving its highest revenues, gross margin, and EPS levels in its history. The Company was able to expand gross margins despite COVID-related restrictions in China, the Ukraine conflict, and higher supply chain costs at 14.2% above expectations. Shares are trading at just 6X forward earnings. While the Americas and EMEA showed 30% and 33% growth, Asia only showed 2% growth due to the COVID restrictions in China which led to nearly 40% of its stores operating on reduced hours or being closed. The lifting of lockdowns should result in a rebound in the second half of the calendar year. Prudent investors seeking a cheap entry in a luxury brand retailer can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Capri Holdings.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Could This Fed Policy Error Lead to Further Lows in the Stock Market?

"Generals always fight the last war." This quote is often attributed to Winston Churchill, and it certainly rings true with the Federal Reserve. By no means am I a Fed hater, I see it as the least bad option when it comes to managing the supply and striking the right balance between growth and inflation. Kind of like how Churchhill thought of democracy. I see the Fed as having erred in getting serious about inflation too late. Now, I see the economy sharply slowing down (which will do a better job of curbing inflation than rate hikes) which is negative for asset prices on its own, but the Fed's hawkishness will exacerbate this condition. In today's commentary, I will discuss this in more depth. I will also mention one specific scenario which could trigger a meaningful, counter-trend move in the stock market (SPY). Read on below to find out more….
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Biotechnology#Infusystem Holdings#Fed
Entrepreneur

These 2 Gold Miners Are Still a Buy Despite Sector Weakness

Gold prices are inversely related to the U.S. dollar. Therefore, a strengthening dollar has recently led to a decline in gold prices. While declining gold prices affect gold mining stocks, Centerra Gold (CGAU) and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) are still well-positioned to perform well. Despite the sector's weakness, these stocks have been rated a Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on….
METAL MINING
Entrepreneur

Is Amazon a Buy After The 20-for-1 Stock Split?

The e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) recently carried on a 20-for-1 stock split, which decreased the stock's prices proportionally and is expected to create some benefits. However, given its declining bottom line, will it be wise to invest in the stock? Read on to find out…. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

'We're the First Group Who Loses Out': Black Americans Hit Hard By Crypto Collapse

Digital currencies have dropped drastically, with bitcoin alone losing. With consistent reports of plunging value, the question looms: Who's really getting hit?. A study by Ariel Investments found that, on average, Black Americans own significantly more cryptocurrency than their white counterparts. About one quarter (25%) of Black Americans own crypto, and when examining investors under the age of 40, that number jumps to 38%. According to the data, 15% of white investors own crypto, and 29% are under 40. Black investors were more than twice as likely (11%) to name crypto as their first investment compared to white investors (4%).
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity

Capitulation In Kornit Digital Market Could Lead To A Rebound. Kornit (NASDAQ: KRNT) appeared to be perfectly set up for the times but the times changed too quickly and that story is played. The company manufactures, markets, and services a range of digital printing applications for the textile and packaging industry. The company's offerings are at the cutting edge of the industry and linked through smart connections that allow complete control at the push of a button. The problem for the company now is that efforts by end-markets to mitigate inventories and a sudden delay of capital projects cut deeply into the 2nd half results stalled the company's growth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Entrepreneur

Analysts Just Issued Upgrades on These 4 Buy-Rated Stocks

The blistering inflation and rising recession odds have led to low consumer sentiment. And the market volatility is expected to remain in the near term. So, we think fundamentally solid stocks Lamar Advertising (LAMR), EPR Properties (EPR), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Tenaris (TS), which analysts recently upgraded, could be ideal buys now. Moreover, these stocks are rated Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) presents a polarized bull or bear case for investors. Altria has a dividend yield far above the market average at 8.61% and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 consecutive years, making it on track to becoming a dividend aristocrat stock once it reaches the 25-year milestone. Bulls also see the stock's selloff as an opportunity to accumulate while it's cheap, as they view the stock's decline as an overreaction to a fast mounting of bad news for the company. The other side is that the company is involved in a legal battle whose outcome is far from certain and would decimate US sales for one of the most important companies if it loses it.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks

Anyone who has traded very long has heard the phrase "buy low, sell high." This classic mantra, when applied correctly, is the surest way to consistently exit positions at a higher level than you entered into them—thus earning you a profit. However, in order to do this, traders will need to understand exactly where the "high" and "low" marks actually exist. One of the most popular methods for identifying this range is by looking at a stock's 52-week high and low marks.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding

Data infrastructure networking solutions and licenses provider Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock is only down a merciful (-3%) for the year. It's worth noting that the fabless semiconductor company only recently IPO'ed in January of 2022 but shares have been resilient due to its strong 90% top-line growth. As a supplier of high-speed connectivity solutions to the data infrastructure market, optimism in the seemingly recession-proof data infrastructure segment is strong. However, the technology bear market has caused investors to choose value and profits over growth and momentum. The Company was able to navigate the supply chain as one its partners in China was shut down during the COVID lockdowns limiting its ability to address customer demand in fiscal Q4 2022. Despite the challenge, many of its larger customers have affirmed backlog that extends 52 weeks. The Company continues to see increasing demand of its solutions from optical module manufacturers, hyperscalers to networking OEMs and ODMs. Credo raised its forward top-line guidance and expects to nearly double its revenues north of $200 million in fiscal 2023. Prudent investors looking for a growth play in the data infrastructure segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Credo Technology.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

How the Metaverse Will Impact Impact Real Estate

The metaverse blurs the line between the physical and virtual worlds through sophisticated AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technology. People who experience the metaverse can enjoy everyday activities with the benefit of exciting virtual features that aren't even possible in the physical world. Become a member to get...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers

The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Is Netflix a Buy After Potential Roku Rumors?

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) is rumored to be acquiring independent streaming platform Roku (ROKU), which might support the company's growth. However, with the company currently struggling with subscriber losses, will it be wise to invest in the stock now? Read on to find out…. Popular entertainment services provider Netflix,...
TV & VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock

Stock represents ownership in a company. Preferred stock represents ownership that grants the stockholder a guaranteed claim to dividends and a stronger claim on company assets. Preferred stock is therefore much different than common stock, which grants the shareholder voting rights on company policies, but provides a weaker hold on company assets and no guaranteed claim to dividends.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The June Jobs Report Surpassed Economist Expectations

Despite news of massive layoffs and looming economic uncertainty, the June jobs report demonstrated significant gains and signs of a recovery to almost pre-pandemic levels — with some industries surpassing the February 2020 mark. In June, 372,000 jobs were added, with the unemployment rate steady at 3.6% for the...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

7 Paid Marketing Steps to Fuel Your Startup's Growth

There's plenty of startup marketing you should do for free — like brand building on social media, gaining website traffic through organic search, earning media coverage, getting online reviews on major platforms and simply talking to as many customers as you can. Once you've done that and have those...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy