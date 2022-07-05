ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

City Hope expands services with new buildings in Burlington, a food pantry in Fort Madison and plans for Mount Pleasant

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
An organization that arose from a food pantry in Danville is expanding throughout its block.

City Hope Foundation, a part of Harmony Bible Church, is in the process of adding two new buildings — one that will house a food pantry and City Hope offices and another that will house a gymnasium — to its campus on the corner of Ninth and Maple streets.

“The city dictates what it needs,” Angie Brown, who coordinates The Cupboard food pantry, said, explaining City Hope adapts to meet Burlington's needs, but not at the direction of city officials.

City Hope operates The Cupboard and the Maple Leaf Center, which for the past nine years has served as a place for Burlington youth to access Wi-Fi, get assistance with homework, benefit from tutoring services and just hang out.

According to Brown, the Maple Leaf Center began as a pantry at Harmony Bible Church's Danville campus 20 years ago and moved to its current location in 2013.

In the first decade of The Cupboard's operations, it was clear that most of the recipients were Burlington residents and transportation could be a barrier, so The Cupboard began making deliveries, but having a Burlington location would make providing its services easier.

Eventually, Harmony Bible was able to establish the Maple Leaf Center and City Hope in Burlington. The organization currently operates out of two buildings, with the Maple Leaf Center, located at 906 Maple St., being owned by City Hope, and The Cupboard building, located at 914 Maple St., being rented.

When the new food pantry building is completed, The Cupboard will move into the new building that is being constructed on Maple Street. That building also will house City Hope offices.

The new Cupboard won't just be as a food pantry, it will also be set up to allow for City Hope to host cooking classes.

Brown said in the past, City Hope had hosted about a dozen cooking classes teaching people how to use what's in the food pantry as some families might not know what kinds of meals they can prepare with the foods they get from The Cupboard.

Due to The Cupboard's current location, teaches those classes was difficult, but the new food pantry is designed to have space to host such classes.

Fulfilling Burlington's need through development

The goal of City Hope is to help those in Southeast Iowa flourish.

Matt Shinn, the foundation's executive director, said to accomplish that goal, he had to consider what it is that keeps people from flourishing, which for many is poverty.

The way Shinn sees it, there are three ways to help people in poverty.

The first is through relief such as getting people the money they need to keep their power on or stay in their home.

The second is what he calls rehabilitation, which is done by providing the person the services they need to be successful.

The third is through development, which is where City Hope comes in.

“We decided through interviewing community members that we want to work in the relationship development, youth development and work-life development,” Shinn said.

The Maple Leaf Center plays a big part in that. On any given day the center is open, it could have as many as 50 children there developing relationships with other children their age.

The center also has been used in the past to host financial literacy classes.

With the new food pantry and the ability to host cooking classes, the hope is that parents can have their children come to the Maple Leaf Center while they go to a cooking class or, down the road, an art class.

Zoning issue presents barrier to fellowship hall and gymnasium

City Hope is hoping this is just the first step in its expansion.

Assuming the foundation can get the property behind the Maple Leaf Center rezoned from residential to commercial, it will construct another building that will serve as a fellowship hall and gymnasium.

The fellowship hall would be about the size of a high school basketball court, which would allow students to play basketball when they are at the Maple Leaf Center. City Hope already has an outdoor basketball hoop.

The organization also wants to expand into creating an art center and eventually create a way for residents to learn trades.

“We are still in the very early stages of the Maple Leaf Center,” Shinn said.

According to the city's master plan, the area along Maple Street is designated for mixed neighborhood use, and Ninth Street is zoned for residential. However, the city can amend its zoning plan to allow for the change.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the needed change be made by a 5-0 vote at their last meeting on June 21.

The Burlington City Council will make the final call, with the first of at least two public hearings being held July 18 and a second in August. The council has the option to waive a third hearing.

City Hope expands footprint in Southeast Iowa to include Lee and Henry counties

It's not just helping the Burlington community that City Hope has set its sights on. The organization also recently opened a food pantry in Fort Madison and received a donation intended to help finance the purchasing of a new building in Mount Pleasant.

Shinn said Burlington, Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison may seem like very different communities, but they are are only 30 minutes apart. Shinn said the communities are close enough to be helped by the same services but separate enough to have different cultures.

“We are taking this vision to Mount Pleasant and we're not necessarily going in and duplicating it, but again, it goes back to the relationship development,” Shinn said. “How can City Hope partner with some of the other groups there?”

#City Council#Poverty#Charity#City Hope Foundation#The Maple Leaf Center#Wi Fi#Harmony Bible Church#Cupboard
