34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Nationwide Report
34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Georgia Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Atlanta Accident News
- Recent Columbus Accident News
- Recent Augusta Accident News
- Search My City in Georgia
Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Georgia Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Georgia? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 2