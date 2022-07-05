ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at how Coralville plans to renovate 5th Street and green spaces ahead of 150th anniversary

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Coralville wants to rework one of its major roadways soon after it marks its 150th anniversary as a city next year.

5th Street is a major arterial corridor in Coralville, running from 1st Avenue to 20th Avenue with prominent buildings like City Hall, the Coralville Public Library and the Coralville Center for Performing Arts. The street plays host to the 5th Street Social in late summer, is a key route on the 4thFest parade, and is an entryway to many events in S.T. Morrison Park.

Coralville wants to improve 5th Street to make it easier for drivers, bikers and pedestrians, but also revamp its civic spaces in S.T. Morrison Park and in front of city buildings.

The two are separate projects and would be bid separately. The projects are planned to run adjacent to each other and each had separate consultants. Shive-Hattery is handling the road project while Confluence is handling the civic spaces.

Scott Larson, the city engineer, said Coralville's 150th anniversary could take place sometime in July 2023 after the usual 4thFest.

"This is par for the course for Coralville, especially over the last 30 years. Lots of growth, lots of changes," he said.

Larson said this will be the final portion of the corridor to be reconstructed, a process that began in 1996. Portions of 5th Street from 1st Avenue all the way to 12th Avenue have had major work done over the years.

"I think we've had around six different projects that have rebuilt most of (5th Street) with the exception of west of 12th Avenue. That's what that project is doing," Larson said.

Road reconstruction is intended to modernize 5th Street

The plan is to have 5th Street reconstructed from 12th to 20th Avenue starting next year around the time Coralville is planning to celebrate its 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial, of its founding in 1873.

Larson said the road project would happen in phases, rather than closing the entire 5th Street corridor at once. He said it could start on the western side near 20th Avenue, take a break from work in July for 4thFest, and then continue.

"We can't just close all eight blocks of 5th Street for a year to build this. We are developing a staging plan that will really take construction from starting in 2023 and carry through until the end of 2024," he said.

Larson said the cost estimate is around $5 million, but that can change. He said the city has about $1.65 million it can use from the Surface Transportation Block Grant in 2018 and could seek more grant funding.

Larson said rebuilding the road will remove all of the old pavement and include redoing the sidewalks, adding new features and public utility work. The city would replace all the old concrete and add a six-inch modified sub-base under the pavement, a gravel-like material that allows water to filter through the street and into the storm sewer system.

The new features could include new trees, decorative lighting and landscaping. The city would install new a 12-inch water main, replacing the existing eight-inch water main; modernize the storm sewer along 5th Street; and put MidAmerican utilities underground instead of overhead on utility lines.

The road will remain two lanes, but a new eight-foot wide multi-use path will go alongside the north side of the road for bicycles to use that would tie into some of the other paths in S.T. Morrison Park.

Larson said the city hopes to place bus stops closer to marked crosswalks near the library and city hall. Two other crosswalks will be placed near S.T. Morrison Park and near a senior living facility west of the park on 5th Street.

Larson said the improvements on 5th Street never went to the west of 12th Avenue because the growth was largely happening to the east. That growth and the effects of the flood of 2008 led to a transformative change to 5th Street.

"It was elevated to be part of our flood mitigation, which led to the whole redevelopment of what we call 'Old Town Coralville' now," he said.

Larson said anytime the city does street improvements, the goal is to improve the public's experience driving and walking along the roadway. But the city thinks these improvements could lead to other changes on 5th Street down the line.

S.T. Morrison Park will benefit from civic space improvements

Coralville displayed several renderings for the 5th Street civic space master plan, which include enhancing offerings in the green spaces in S.T. Morrison Park and in front of city-owned buildings along the north side of the street.

The entrance to the park would have a gateway arch on 7th Street and a new monument sign for the park to the west along 5th Street.

In the park, there is plans to reconfigure one of the two baseball diamonds, add multi-purpose trails and extend an existing trail into the park from south of 5th Street. The plan includes several amenities surrounding the pond in the park, including two boardwalks or pedestrian foot bridges on the north and south side of the pond.

Surrounding the pond are a new shelter area, a canopy-covered fitness station, a fix-it station for bikes and a dry stream bed that allows lake overflow to go into the nearby Morrison Creek. Surrounding the pond will be an event area with a covered stage and lawn, two lake overlook areas with seating and a play area with safety surfacing.

The renderings for the spaces in front of City Hall and the library are a bit more modest, but would attempt to revitalize the spaces. City Hall would get a small outdoor employee break area, while the library would get outdoor seating areas and outdoor "story time corners" with retractable canopies.

The plan would also add trees in all areas of the park and in front of City Hall and the public library.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: A look at how Coralville plans to renovate 5th Street and green spaces ahead of 150th anniversary

Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

