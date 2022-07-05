Falcons Forgotten: Who Employs Best New QB and WR Duo in NFL?

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and receiver rooms look a lot different than they did a year ago.

With the trade for quarterback Marcus Mariota while adding quarterback Desmond Ridder and Drake London in the NFL Draft, the fate of Falcons aerial attack rests with Mariota's ability to develop chemistry with Atlanta's receivers. The good news is, London fully participated in Atlanta's minicamps after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October that kept him out of the NFL Draft combine.

With star wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season, London has potential to be the Falcons' No. 1 receiver. The No. 8 overall pick from USC, London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Expectations are low for Mariota and London as a new combo because of the uncertainty surrounding Mariota as a starting quarterback ... If Mariota can provide stability to the Falcons' offense, he and London have a shot to surprise the league.

Connecting a new quarterback and receiver together was a winning formula for last season's Super Bowl champion.

The connection between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp is undoubtedly a main reason the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season. The duo produced insane numbers on the field while also prioritizing bonding off the field in their first season together.

It paid off; Stafford's first year with the Rams was one of the best of his career while Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on the way to being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Both players are back for LA and will attempt to defend their Super Bowl LVI title (fourth-best odds at +1100) to become first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did in 2004 and 2005. However, there has been some major shakeups with superstars around the league that could contend to become the best new quarterback, wide receiver duo.

Meanwhile, Mariota and London try to match them to surprise the league.