ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Forgotten: Who Employs Best New QB and WR Duo in NFL?

By Bri Amaranthus
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and receiver rooms look a lot different than they did a year ago.

With the trade for quarterback Marcus Mariota while adding quarterback Desmond Ridder and Drake London in the NFL Draft, the fate of Falcons aerial attack rests with Mariota's ability to develop chemistry with Atlanta's receivers. The good news is, London fully participated in Atlanta's minicamps after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October that kept him out of the NFL Draft combine.

With star wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season, London has potential to be the Falcons' No. 1 receiver. The No. 8 overall pick from USC, London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Expectations are low for Mariota and London as a new combo because of the uncertainty surrounding Mariota as a starting quarterback ... If Mariota can provide stability to the Falcons' offense, he and London have a shot to surprise the league.

Connecting a new quarterback and receiver together was a winning formula for last season's Super Bowl champion.

The connection between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp is undoubtedly a main reason the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season. The duo produced insane numbers on the field while also prioritizing bonding off the field in their first season together.

It paid off; Stafford's first year with the Rams was one of the best of his career while Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on the way to being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Both players are back for LA and will attempt to defend their Super Bowl LVI title (fourth-best odds at +1100) to become first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did in 2004 and 2005. However, there has been some major shakeups with superstars around the league that could contend to become the best new quarterback, wide receiver duo.

Meanwhile, Mariota and London try to match them to surprise the league.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Offer

Deshaun Watson's three-day hearing ended last week, and Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to rule on any discipline after the NFL and NFL Players Association submit post-hearing briefs. However, both sides could still reach an agreement beforehand. On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, via Cleveland.com, Dan Graziano said there...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach. It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team. SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Usc#The Lombardi Trophy#Kup
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Do the Falcons have the worst roster in the NFL?

The Falcons are finally committing to a rebuild. After one season under the new regime, Atlanta traded away Matt Ryan, ridding of the most bloated contract on the books. The front office still has Deion Jones to deal with, but outside of that, they have completely cleaned house. Julio Jones, Dante Fowler, and Ryan are accounting for a record-setting amount of dead money as Atlanta aims for a fresh start in 2023. This season will probably result in another top ten draft pick.
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

REACTION: Georgia's Linebacker Board for '23 Becomes More Clear

With the decision of three-star linebacker Whit Weeks choosing the LSU Tigers over Georgia and Oklahoma, Georgia's remaining target board at inside linebacker becomes more clear as to who Glenn Schumman and the Bulldogs have narrowed their selection to in the coming weeks. Four-star linebacker CJ Allen is the lone...
ATHENS, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy