Manitowoc, WI

A Manitowoc bridge closes as work to replace it begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

By Brandon Reid, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCbNe_0gV5evsp00

MANITOWOC - Silver Creek Bridge on State 42 just south of U.S. 151 in Manitowoc has closed as work to replace the bridge begins.

A full closure of the bridge will be in effect during construction, which is expected to take 50 work days.

Access to property owners and businesses along State 42 will be maintained throughout the project, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation . The detour will use Interstate 43 and County C.

The $1.03 million state project includes bridge removal and replacement; structure grading; roadway aggregate and aggregate shoulders; asphaltic milling; asphaltic pavement; beam guard replacement and beam guard grading; relocating a driveway near the existing structure; and new pavement marking.

The project will address structural problems with the Silver Creek Bridge related to cracking and spalling, safety issues with hazardous side slopes and critical scour.

WisDOT said the bridge needs to be replaced to avoid further deteriorate and significant safety concerns. It was built in the 1930s and previously repaired in 1967. The new bridge is expected to last into next century, WisDOT said.

People can follow updates on the project online.

Welcome to your weekly dose.

Start your week here in weekly dose, a roundup of local community news. Here are some more stories to catch up on:

Two Rivers brings second annual blues festival July 9: Two Rivers’ second annual Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival will be from 1 to 9 p.m. July 9 at Central Park.

The music lineup will feature The Jimmys, The Stephan Hull Experience, Reverend Raven & the Chain-smoking Altar Boys featuring West Side Andy, Cathy Grier + the Troublemakers, Six String Therapy and the Bryan Lee Express.

Bryan Lee , a.k.a. the “Braille Blues Daddy” and “Blind Giant of the Blues,” was born March 16, 1943, in Two Rivers and passed away at age 77 on Aug. 21, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4uIg_0gV5evsp00

Lee began performing professionally at the age of 13 in Two Rivers and continued playing all over the world until 2020. He recorded 18 albums over four decades, bookended by 1979’s “Beauty Isn’t Always Visual” and 2018’s “Sanctuary.”

His achievements included a 2011 Grammy nomination with Kenny Wayne Shepherd , 2011 BMA Blues Rock Album of the Year, 2015 Big City Rhythm and Blues Lifetime Achievement Award, 2016 Legendary Blues Artist - Blues Hall of Fame, and was a recipient of numerous blues societies awards.

The July 9 festival will also include food available from Christie’s Cakes and Steaks, Po’ Manz Food, Cool City Cuisine and CPW365. More info: Darla LeClair at 920-645-4896.

United Way temporarily pauses Ride United transportation program: United Way Manitowoc County has announced its Ride United program will be temporarily paused starting July 1 because of limited funding.

Since launching the program on June 1, Ride United provided more than 200 rides, quickly depleting a $4,000 pilot grant United Way Manitowoc County received from United Way Worldwide.

The United Way team anticipates an update regarding another round of funding in July and plans to reinstate the program after that. More info: 920-682-8888.

Garden Walk returns July 16: The Master Gardener Volunteers of Manitowoc County has announced the lineup for its 2022 Garden Walk.

The walk will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 16.

Tickets will be available the day of the event at any of the participating gardens for $10.

One ticket permits admittance to all gardens. The event is open to ages 10 and older.

The following six gardens will be highlighted:

  • Steimle Garden, 2321 Stone Road, Manitowoc;
  • Trader Garden, 1021 Memorial Drive, Manitowoc;
  • Rohrer Garden, 2408 Jefferson St., Two Rivers;
  • Detjen Garden, 3122 Riverview Drive, Two Rivers;
  • Gauthier/Bigler Garden, 2622 Riverside Drive, Two Rivers; and
  • Crowley/Sawatzky Garden, 4615 Laurie Lane, Two Rivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q53F8_0gV5evsp00

Gardens are nominated by the public and sometimes gardeners themselves. About a year before the event, a committee of Master Gardeners reviews the gardens and selects the best of the best for the Garden Walk.

Closing reception for Indigenous exhibits at Rahr-West July 31: The closing reception for Rahr-West Art Museum ’s “No More Stolen Sisters” and “Culture and Community” exhibits will be 1-4 p.m. July 31.

A program will begin at 2 p.m. that day that includes remarks by artist Valaria Tatera, “Gather ‘Round with Karen Ann Hoffman” and the Red Sand Project. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.

The “No More Stolen Sisters” exhibition showcases technically diverse artworks of Indigenous artists and allies addressing a range of experiences surrounding the violence against and loss of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirits. Material ranges from works on paper, mixed-media installation, metal, clay, quillwork, textile and paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDRUe_0gV5evsp00

The “Culture and Community: A Celebration of Regional Indigenous Art, Craft, and Tradition” exhibit highlights the excellence of regional Indigenous artists. It features a variety of media ranging from photography to contemporary sculpture and traditional raised beadwork.

Rahr-West Art Museum, 610 N. Eighth St., is a City of Manitowoc facility. It’s open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and closed Mondays. Admission is free, although donations are accepted. More info: 920-686-3090.

Also, a first-ever plein air PaintOut is set for July 23. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 23 at Rahr-West. Activities will include demonstrations by Jason Prigge and Pam Clausen, food and drinks. Attendees are also welcome to set up their own gear to paint or draw on the Rahr-West grounds. The event is free and open to the public.

Ascend plans cornhole tournament for August: Ascend Services in Manitowoc will host a Toss with All Your Heart Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Aug. 6.

The nonprofit is partnering with Sabbatical Brewing Co. to raise money to go toward its 2022 fundraising goals.

The event will be at Sabbatical Brewing Co., 835 S. 29th St., Manitowoc, and will include a cornhole tournament, a “Toss with the Boss” celebrity bag-tossing competition, a special Ascend drink, raffles, prizes and more. Blue Suede Food Truck will be offering food on site.

Registration is open and can be done on Ascend’s Facebook page or ascendservicesinc.org , or contact Deanna Genske at dgenske@ascendservicesinc.org or 920-682-4663, ext. 111.

Ascend Services, formerly Holiday House, is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides services to individuals with exceptional abilities in a variety of settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loJkC_0gV5evsp00

Last week's top headlines

  1. Manitowoc man suspected of repeatedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old charged with six felonies
  2. Manitowoc native retires after 50 years with Goodwill. 'I have loved my job,' Bob Rosinsky says.
  3. Steven Avery moved out of maximum security to medium-security prison in Fox Lake
  4. Acuity flagpole in Sheboygan will soon lose its distinction as the world’s tallest free-flying US flag. Here's what will top it.
  5. This photographer and his trusty horse captured Manitowoc County in photos unlike anyone else at turn of the 20th century

Your weather forecast

  • Tuesday: High 67, low 60, partly sunny with a t-storm
  • Wednesday: High 74, low 59, mostly cloudy, showers around
  • Thursday: High 77, low 60, humid with sun and clouds
  • Friday: High 78, low 64, clouds giving way to some sun
  • Saturday: High 82, low 66, mostly sunny, a t-storm; warm
  • Sunday: High 81, low 66, mostly cloudy and warm

Courtesy of accuweather.com .

Our impact

The Herald Times Reporter — part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin — strives to make a difference in our community. Read our 2021 Community Impact Report .

Get your dose — stay connected

Start each week with your dose of local community news here. For updates during the week, come back to htrnews.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

News tips

Send tips to htrnews@htnrews.com . See our contact page .

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate your readership! Support our work by subscribing .

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: A Manitowoc bridge closes as work to replace it begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

