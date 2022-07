Click here to read the full article. Between “Stranger Things 4” shattering viewership records on Netflix and the highly anticipated “Thor: Love and Thunder” finally hitting theaters, 1980s nostalgia is all the rage right now. The decade’s influence is felt everywhere from fashion to movie poster designs, but nowhere is it more apparent than in music. Much has been made of the fact that the latest season of “Stranger Things” helped bring Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back to the top of the charts as new fans discovered the song. But if the Duffer brothers hadn’t made the fateful decision...

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO