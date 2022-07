If you’ve ever visited a winery or gone on a vineyard tour, you might have heard the staff talk about the wine cave – an underground structure dedicated to the storing and aging of wine. However, wine caves aren’t just for storing wine. Wine caves are a useful method for naturally creating the ideal conditions for storing wine, because the caves (or crayères as they are known in France) have high levels of humidity and can be temperature controlled to aid the aging process. Wine caves are thousands of years old, and were (and remain) the ideal way to protect the aging wine from sunshine and heat.

