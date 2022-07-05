ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

PCB Turtle Watch tags 24 nests in 2 months, only 3 less than during all of 2021 season

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — June was a booming month for local sea turtle advocates.

According to Kennard Watson, director of Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, his group tagged 17 nests during the month, bringing the number of nests found in Panama City Beach so far this sea turtle nesting season to 24. That is only three less than were found during all of last season.

"We're excited about the increase in nesting activity," Watson said. "It's looking like we're going to have a very good nesting season, much better than last year."

Sea turtle season begins:Nesting season off to 'encouraging' start in PCB after decade-low dip in 2021

Released turtle:Sea turtle hooked at Miller Pier is back home in the Gulf. Take a peek at the release

Last year's slow season came as a surprise to volunteers of his group as 20 fewer nests were tagged than in 2020.

As a local nonprofit organization, PCB Turtle Watch identifies and protects sea turtle nests along about 18 miles of beaches from St. Andrews State Park to Camp Helen State Park.

"We never know until we get into the season exactly how busy we're going to be," Watson said. "The fact that we've had a nice uptick in nesting (in June) is really encouraging for the remainder of the season."

He noted there is no way to know why nesting numbers are up from last year. It can take years of data to establish sea turtle trends because the animals do not lay eggs until they are 20 to 30 years old.

"There's a lot of randomness in the year-to-year fluctuations," Watson said. "In general, biologists tell me that you need about a decade's worth of nesting data to look for trends."

During the past decade — up until last year's dramatic drop — PCB Turtle Watch tagged an average of more than 40 nests each season, he said. That is about 15 more nests than the historical average that dates to when the organization was founded in the 1990s.

Watson also said that June and July typically are the most active months for nesting sea turtles. The first eggs that were laid in May should begin to hatch toward the end of July or early August. Hatching will then continue until the end of the season.

Beachgoers should never interfere with sea turtles, their nests or hatchlings. Those who locate any of the three should call 850-233-5000. Law enforcement officials will alert on-call members of PCB Turtle Watch.

In the instance of a dead or injured sea turtle, the 24-hour, toll-free wildlife hotline should be called at 888-404-3922.

"It was a tough year last year," Watson said. "It was just what we needed to see a nice increase in nesting (in June), and if the storms will stay away, we should have a good hatching season as well."

WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
