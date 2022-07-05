ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Latitude Margaritaville community booming in Bay County, 700 homes already sold

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkN97_0gV5eRb900

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The speed of development at Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in the wake of ongoing supply chain issues is nothing short of remarkable.

As of Thursday, about a year since the community's resort-styled properties hit the market, more than 700 homes have been sold, about 110 homes are occupied and 340 others are under construction.

"We're really ramping up construction," said William Bullock, president of the Latitude Margaritaville Division of Minto Communities USA. "(The project) has definitely found its stride."

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound:Bay County development welcomes first wave of residents

Grab your purse:New Panama City Beach shopping center set near Latitude Margaritaville community

Located along State 79 north of Panama City Beach and near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the Jimmy Buffett-inspired community is designed for those 55 years old and older. It is the third Latitude location, with others in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The local community is being built on land owned by the St. Joe Company through its partnership with Minto Communities USA and Margaritaville Holdings. The first wave of development boasts 3,500 homes, and there is room in the surrounding area to build additional future properties.

According to Bullock, he expects about 30 homes to sell in June and July before ramping up in August to a target of 50 home sales per month.

Bullock plans for about 600 homes to sell in 2023. That then will be the community's annual sales goal for years to come.

"The fact that there's 340 houses in various stages of construction definitely exemplifies those targets are achievable," he said. "It would be one thing to say we're going to close 600 homes in a given year and only have 50 homes under construction, but the fact that half of which are going to close (in 2023) are under construction is pretty strong."

A 'godsend':St. Joe Co. spearheading Bay's rebirth. 31st project will be a game-changer

Though Latitude has continued to develop at a fast pace despite the challenges of the past two years, home prices have been raised to compensate for supply chain issues and inflation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community offers four styles of homes that range from about 1,200 square feet to more than 2,500 square feet. There are multiple floor plans of each style.

Bullock said they now cost between $300,000 to $500,000 — about $50,000 more than a year ago.

"That's purely a function of cost of labor and materials," he said. "That's just systemic through homebuilding anywhere you go right now. We raise prices in lockstep with labor and material increases."

New shopping center around the corner

Along with the construction of homes, Bullock said he also is excited about the new Watersound West Bay Center, a commercial shopping center being built adjacent to the community by St. Joe.

Site work on the development started toward the beginning of this year.

The center is planned to feature several mixed-use buildings designed for retail shops, a grocery store, pharmacy and restaurant.

"We have an incredible lifestyle within the community, and we do have food and beverage (amenities), but the necessities of living in a community are met by the outward facing retail," Bullock said. "(The new center) is going to make that (Latitude) location that much more attractive."

According to Mike Kerrigan, spokesman for St. Joe, the center will be developed in phases as commercial concepts are added.

The first business to occupy the facility will be Electric Cart Company, a golf cart seller with an existing location in Walton County, Kerrigan said. It should operate before the end of the year from a temporary location near the site until construction of the center is complete.

While Kerrigan could not release details about future concepts that might join the center, he said St. Joe is in discussion with grocery store chains interested in setting up shop in the area.

Like Bullock, Kerrigan said it feels good to see progress being made on the community and its surrounding amenities, despite ongoing economic challenges.

"It's been very rewarding to see the continued demand at Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, as well as development and construction progress over the last couple of years," Kerrigan said. "The site work on Watersound West Bay Center continues, (and) it will be a great asset not just for the residents of (Latitude), but the greater area at large."

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Coca-Cola mural finished in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A piece of history is returning to downtown Panama City. On Friday workers finished the Coca-Cola mural on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs. The mural is the third of its kind in Panama City. The first mural was constructed in the 1950s. The second was covered up by stucco […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
worldatlas.com

9 Best Small Towns In Florida Panhandle For A Weekend Escape

The Florida Panhandle is known for bountiful beaches and significantly historic downtown areas, all set surrounded by wilderness. These gulf and bay-bounded small towns come with an unspoiled environment of pristine shores, endless turquoise depths, and prolific fishing opportunities. Apalachicola. Set in the Gulf of Mexico, Apalachicola is one of...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shops#Housing Prices#Real Estate#Minto Communities Usa#The St Joe Company#Margaritaville Holdings
WMBB

Vandals hit a small beach community four times in a week

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Hammocks of Seagrove Beach community has reportedly been vandalized four of the last five nights. “For this neighborhood, it’s not the locals,” said Brad Wear, Hammocks of Seagrove Beach Homeowner’s Association Board Member. ” It’s definitely the renters.” Issues started at the entrance. “The biggest recurring problem we have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area. Grand Slam World Series Session 3 When: July 7-July 9 Where: Publix Sports Park Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are changing and people are talking. A group of Sunnyside residents is pushing to make an already private beach less accessible to the public. But the question is, do they have the authority to?. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mexico Beach celebrates Sunset Park opening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach hit another Hurricane Michael recovery milestone. The city reopened Sunset Park, making it the first park to reopen since the hurricane destroyed the town in 2018. Prior to the grand opening of Sunset Park, the primary public bathroom in Mexico Beach was...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County schools receive individual grades from the state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida released grades for school districts and individual schools themselves on Thursday.  Bay District Schools maintained its “B” grade. Within the county, 12 schools received an “A.” Southport, Tyndall and Patronis were three elementary schools to get an “A.” Breakfast Point and Bozeman also received an “A.” Nine schools received […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass

MARIANNA, Fla. (Press Release) - “IT’S OUR PLEASURE!” Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna!. Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community Development Department to establish a Chick-Fil-A location on Hwy 71 South. County employees will begin reviewing the plans and the General Development Order will be sent to the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commission for final approval.
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

Child nearly drowns at Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A child was transported to a local hospital after being pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. Officials said a lifeguard was en route to one medical call when they were stopped by a...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs July 7, 2022

Walton County – The Health Advisory is issued on July 7, 2022, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory was issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Chick-fil-A coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna. The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times. “Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Fourth of July events around Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Still looking for activities to enjoy for the Fourth of July weekend?. Here’s a list of events going on in Bay County to celebrate the holiday:. Boardwalk Beach Resort, Panama City Beach, 8:30 p.m. Freedom Rocks! Fireworks. Grand Lagoon, Panama City Beach, 8:45...
WKRG News 5

Body found in Destin: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin. The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play. Deputies believe the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy