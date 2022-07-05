ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Former Manitowoc schools superintendent: 'Your support has made the difference in the lives of thousands of area youth.'

By Mark Holzman
Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

To the Manitowoc Public School District community, I want to take one last opportunity to thank everyone for their support of the district, its staff and students. Your support has made the difference in the lives of thousands of area youth.

It has been a tremendous privilege and great honor to serve the MPSD for the past seven years. As I start my new journey in July as superintendent of the School District of Janesville , I have mixed emotions. I am excited for the opportunity that this new challenge provides, but I will miss collaborating with my great colleagues in the MPSD and serving our incredible students and families.

I am so proud of the Manitowoc Public School District and humbled by the lasting improvements that we all have accomplished together — students, staff, families and community members. Led by our mission, vision and core values, we were able to achieve major initiatives. Remember how we rallied together to realign our grade levels and bring freshmen to Lincoln High School? How we renovated the Rubick Field athletic stadium with a successful private community fundraising effort? We increased our student mental health staff and services, adding on-site support; created a new K-12 virtual charter school; pivoted and learned new online instructional skills during a pandemic; passed two referenda to sustain our budgets and programming; expanded our partnerships with area employers and colleges; and much, much more. We did that. You did that.

I have enjoyed building relationSHIPS with our many stakeholders and serving on numerous community boards. I'm grateful to all who have warmly welcomed my family and I over the years, and I will greatly miss the many colleagues I'm proud to call friends.

To our staff, I will remain a cheerleader for all of you, knowing you will continue to do great things for our students and community. You have been there for kids, going the extra mile to find new ways to connect and help them learn, grow and achieve.

To our students and families, I cannot thank you enough for your support and engagement over the years. I will miss connecting with you at school and community events and championing your successes.

To our community partners, MPSD couldn’t offer all the opportunities we do for students without you. Thank you.

Please continue to rally together and support each other. There will be challenges, but if you collaborate, innovate and show compassion, I am confident that MPSD can achieve any goal it sets!

I believe MPSD has great days ahead, and I am honored and humbled to have been a SHIP. I am forever grateful for everything you have taught me along the way. Be well.

Mark Holzman is the former superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District and new superintendent of the School District of Janesville.

