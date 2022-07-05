What's there to do in Pensacola Tuesday nights? Bands on the Beach and plenty of karaoke

It’s easy to get so caught up in the work week that spending time enjoying life is pushed to the backburner. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting where you can go throughout the week for karaoke nights, open mics, trivia and live music.

Like most days, you can find a variety of things to get into, but karaoke definitely dominates Tuesday nights.

Also be sure to check out Bands on the Beach, a free summertime concert series that showcases local bands and artists.

A quick note: Sometimes organizers have something come up and events change, and a few of variables rotate. Be sure to check ahead before nailing down concrete plans.

Karaoke

O'Riley's Uptown Tavern

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: 3728 Creighton Road

The O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern will get you on stage singing with buy one get one domestic bottles and other drink specials. M&M Sound hosts karaoke every Tuesday.

Goat Lips Tuesday

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: 2811 Copter Road

Coastal County Brewing Co.

When : 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday

: 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday Where : 3041 E. Olive Road

Tuesdays is a two-for-one at Coastal County Brewing Co. At 4 p.m., you can enjoy Taco Tuesdays with specials. The themed trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. and offers prizes for winners.

Wisteria

When : 7 p.m. Tuesday

: 7 p.m. Tuesday Where : 3808 N. 12th Ave.

Blend Lounge

When : 7 p.m. Tuesday

: 7 p.m. Tuesday Where : 200 S. Palafox St.

Blend Lounge hosts a special trivia and Name That Tune with $5 Crown and Drown from 4 p.m. to close.

Bingo

Emerald Republic

When : 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Where : 1414 W. Government St.

Brewhouse Bingo happens every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. You’ll play through rounds of bingo - dog bone, four corners, diamond, blackout, and more. Half-price bottles of wine all night long and prizes each round for the winners

O'Riley's Downtown

When : 8 p.m. Tuesday

: 8 p.m. Tuesday Where : 321 S. Palafox St.

O’Riley’s Downtown hosts bingo every Tuesday with $17 Bud Light Seltzer buckets to enhance that blackout bingo round.

Open Mic

Big Top

When : 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays

: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Where : 21 W. Romana St.

Talent Tuesday is for locals to jam like rock stars. It's an open mic hosted at Big Top Brewing on Tuesdays. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Live music

Bands on the Beach

When : 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays

: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays Where : Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach

Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

