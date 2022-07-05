ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

What's there to do in Pensacola Tuesday nights? Bands on the Beach and plenty of karaoke

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnXuT_0gV5eFFf00

It’s easy to get so caught up in the work week that spending time enjoying life is pushed to the backburner. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be highlighting where you can go throughout the week for karaoke nights, open mics, trivia and live music.

Like most days, you can find a variety of things to get into, but karaoke definitely dominates Tuesday nights.

Wednesdays: What's there to do in Pensacola Wednesday nights? Comedy open mics, Latin dancing and more

Thursdays: What's there to do in Pensacola Thursday nights? Karaoke, trivia night and more

Also be sure to check out Bands on the Beach, a free summertime concert series that showcases local bands and artists.

A quick note: Sometimes organizers have something come up and events change, and a few of variables rotate. Be sure to check ahead before nailing down concrete plans.

Karaoke

O'Riley's Uptown Tavern

  • When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays
  • Where: 3728 Creighton Road

The O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern will get you on stage singing with buy one get one domestic bottles and other drink specials. M&M Sound hosts karaoke every Tuesday.

Goat Lips Tuesday

  • When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Where: 2811 Copter Road

Coastal County Brewing Co.

  • When : 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Where : 3041 E. Olive Road

Tuesdays is a two-for-one at Coastal County Brewing Co. At 4 p.m., you can enjoy Taco Tuesdays with specials. The themed trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. and offers prizes for winners.

Wisteria

  • When : 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Where : 3808 N. 12th Ave.

Blend Lounge

  • When : 7 p.m. Tuesday
  • Where : 200 S. Palafox St.

Blend Lounge hosts a special trivia and Name That Tune with $5 Crown and Drown from 4 p.m. to close.

Bingo

Emerald Republic

  • When : 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Where : 1414 W. Government St.

Brewhouse Bingo happens every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. You’ll play through rounds of bingo - dog bone, four corners, diamond, blackout, and more. Half-price bottles of wine all night long and prizes each round for the winners

O'Riley's Downtown

  • When : 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Where : 321 S. Palafox St.

O’Riley’s Downtown hosts bingo every Tuesday with $17 Bud Light Seltzer buckets to enhance that blackout bingo round.

Open Mic

Big Top

  • When : 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays
  • Where : 21 W. Romana St.

Talent Tuesday is for locals to jam like rock stars. It's an open mic hosted at Big Top Brewing on Tuesdays. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Live music

Bands on the Beach

  • When : 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays
  • Where : Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach

Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: What's there to do in Pensacola Tuesday nights? Bands on the Beach and plenty of karaoke

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Pensacola Mayoral Candidates’ Forum Comes to Downtown Library

Where: West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. Pensacola. Meet the next mayor of Pensacola at a mayoral candidates’ forum hosted by Bike Pensacola. Candidates Jewell Cannada-Wynn, Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves and Steve Sharp are all committed to attend. We’ll start by allowing each candidate to provide general...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
OBA

Coast Guard rescues nine boaters two miles south of Pensacola Pass

Boat ran aground two miles south of Pensacola Pass. Update: From someone who was on the boat... Stephanie Bailey: To set the record straight we were 1 1/2 miles out when we impacted an unmarked shipwreck according to the Coast Guard! It ripped out the starboard rudder and prop shaft and we stared started taking on water, it sank in under 10 minutes! Hats off the Coast Guard for responding with urgency and pulling us all to safety!
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Beach#Diamonds#Wine#Food Drink#Uptown Tavern
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Baker fire chief arraigned in shooting death of Pensacola businessman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The former Baker fire chief accused of killing a Pensacola business owner was arraigned Friday. Brian Easterling has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Investigators said Easterling shot and killed Michael Evers while the two were arguing over money inside Evers’ business. The shooting was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Destin: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin. The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play. Deputies believe the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
islandernews.com

10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property

While you might already live by the beach on Key Biscayne, owning a second home, or investment property that overlooks the crystal blue horizon does not necessarily have to be out of reach or expensive. While places around major U.S. cities may be priced on the higher end, the cost...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
getthecoast.com

217-pound sea turtle foul hooked at Okaloosa Fishing Pier

On Tuesday morning, a 217-pound sea turtle was foul hooked at the Okaloosa Fishing Pier on Okaloosa Island. According to information from the Okaloosa Fishing Pier, the sea turtle had two rods, a lot fishing line, and even a portion of a tire trailing behind her. “We cannot be thankful...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
wuwf.org

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton receive 'A' grades, Warrington ‘incomplete’

The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools. Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Fort Walton Beach parking lot, victim identified

UPDATE: Two 15-year-olds charged in Crestview man’s murder, shot after ‘illegal’ deal FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man. The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy