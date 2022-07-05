ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: Crime + economy = trouble for ruling Dems

By Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Midterm congressional elections typically don’t go well for the party in power, especially the one that’s in charge at the White House. And that’s even when the country isn’t facing soaring crime and a tanking economy — as it is now.

Security and prosperity are two essentials that a lot of voters take for granted. Disappoint them, and many readily will consider a change on the next ballot. Fairly or not, they tend to blame those in power. Unaffiliated voters, by far the biggest bloc of the electorate in Colorado, have even less reason to stick with the status quo as the economy stumbles and crime rises.

The news on both fronts just keeps getting worse.

As reported by The Gazette last week, Colorado business leaders overwhelmingly believe the U.S. economy either has entered a recession already or will do so by 2023. That’s according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence Index survey from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. By week’s end, CNBC was reporting that it is increasingly likely the U.S. economy already is mired in recession after shrinking for two quarters in a row.

While many Colorado businesses responding to the Leeds survey say they still are hiring and generally are more optimistic about our state’s economy than the nation’s, Colorado’s own economic growth is slowing quickly — and getting slammed by inflation.

“When you have price increases, leading to cost increases, which lead to more price increases, you get that kind of spiraling piece that's potentially out there,” Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director for the Leeds Business Research Division, told The Gazette.

Meanwhile, crime statistics that have been startling Coloradans at least since last year are continuing to mount. This week, for example, news site The Center Square reported that auto theft is up 18% year to date — in a state that already led the nation in stolen cars at the outset of 2022.

It’s the latest installment in a depressing saga of crime statistics chronicled in a groundbreaking report released late last year by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute. Among the lowlights: Violent crime rose 35% from 2011 to last year. The state’s crime rate for 2021 was the highest since 1994. Colorado’s 2020 murder rate was 106% higher than in 2011. Assault was up 40% in that same time. Rape was 9% higher.

With Democrats in control of the presidency, both chambers of Congress and almost all statewide offices in Colorado, including both of its U.S. Senate seats, it’s no wonder they’re nervous.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats at the legislature announced amid fanfare that checks rebating surplus state revenue to taxpayers will arrive in the mail starting in August. Although the refunds are actually required by the state constitution, they’re being touted as the “Colorado Cash Back Rebate,” intended to help struggling Coloradans make ends meet.

“We are providing real relief when Coloradans need it most," Gov. Jared Polis said of the refunds last last month. You could almost see the sweat beading up on his forehead in advance of what will be a trying campaign season for his party.

Similarly, ruling Democrats at the legislature sought throughout the spring session to rebrand almost every other bill as a measure that somehow will fight crime. That’s after they did so much over the past few years to enact criminal-coddling, get-out-of-jail laws that served to drive up Colorado’s skyrocketing rates of violent and property crime in the first place.

Democrats know they have some explaining to do. The news isn’t helping.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy