ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sheboygan Press

Portion of North Avenue closes in Sheboygan as construction begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bR8Wn_0gV5e89p00

SHEBOYGAN - Construction started Monday on North Avenue between North Taylor Drive and Calumet Drive.

The construction will close North Avenue to through traffic and work is scheduled to be completed by September.

Work includes sanitary sewer repairs, storm sewer repairs, repair/replacement of crosswalks, concrete pavement repairs and new asphalt pavement.

Residents and businesses on North Avenue in the construction area will be accessible using the cross streets between North Taylor Drive and Calumet Drive.

A detour is posted using North Taylor Drive, Geele Avenue and Calumet Drive.

Welcome to your weekly dose.

Start your week here in weekly dose, a roundup of local community news. Here are some more stories to catch up on:

Midsummer Festival of the Arts set for July 16-17: Midsummer Festival of the Arts — a free, family-friendly blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food and fun — returns to downtown Sheboygan July 16-17.

One-hundred juried artist booths lining the tree-lined streets around the John Michael Kohler Arts Center , 608 New York Ave., will feature paintings, photographs, furniture, jewelry, wearables, wood carvings, ceramics, glass, leather goods, textiles and more.

Admission to the festival is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17. Visit jmkac.org for more information or call 920-458-6144.

Since 1970, the festival has attracted some of the region’s most talented artists. However, it’s not just the artists’ offerings that draw nearly 10,000 attendees to this free, two-day outdoor event. Festivalgoers also look forward to the family-friendly activities, hands-on art projects, food trucks, creative demonstrations and the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series concerts.

Music lovers will be treated to four free concerts on the City Green stage, just across Seventh Street from the Arts Center. A lineup of international artists will perform cumbia reggae, roots rock and rootstomp. Concerts begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. The July 16 concerts feature Cousin Curtiss and Bandits on the Run. July 17 brings Copper Box and Doctor Nativo to the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLT3p_0gV5e89p00

The Workshop Tent is always a favorite attraction. Free, hands-on projects allow attendees of all ages to create their own make-it, take-it souvenir. They can also make their mark on a collaborative work of art in the Community Arts Tent. Live demonstrations of art-making by area artists offer insights into the creative process.

Foodies will discover the food trucks create and offer their own culinary creations. A variety of local and ethnic food vendors will provide epicurean delights. Visitors will also find that JMKAC’s very own CAFE is offering fresh entrees and desserts from the whimsical Culinary Art Car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7jeI_0gV5e89p00

Inside the Arts Center, there is plenty to do, as well. There are eight galleries to explore. This year’s “Ways of Being”-themed exhibitions invite viewers to ask “What if we look to art to reshape our world?”

After visiting the gallery featuring the “Creative! Growth!” exhibition, head to the Matrix to learn about five regional organizations serving adults with developmental disabilities. Artwork by their participants will be on sale, and there will also be hands-on activities.

Accelerate Sheboygan County business challenge opens: Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay have opened the application period for the 2022 Accelerate Sheboygan County business challenge.

The challenge is designed to assist entrepreneurs and innovators in furthering their ideas. Unique products, business ideas or existing businesses can be submitted for consideration at accelsc.com . Application deadline is Oct. 31.

Each idea submitted is reviewed by professionals and receives guidance for free from the SCEDC and SBDC at UW-Green Bay.

Five idea applicants will win a $1,000 grant to go toward business services and drive the idea forward.

In November, five or more applicants will then go on to pitch their ideas to business professionals and investors to gain further support and compete for a grand prize of $10,000.

The $10,000 winner will be announced in December after the business ideas are presented.

To learn more about Accelerate Sheboygan County, visit accelsc.com . For more about the SCEDC’s entrepreneurial services, call 920-452-2479 or email Ray York at York@sheboygancountyedc.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swWD9_0gV5e89p00

Sheboygan mayor honored by Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative: Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson was among six members of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative to be honored during its annual meeting for achievements related to environmental protection and service to the organization.

The organization named Sorenson its “Member of the Year, United States.”

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative is a binational coalition of U.S. and Canadian mayors from more than 137 cities and municipalities working to advance the protection and restoration of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.

Kids from Wisconsin in Plymouth July 5: Kids from Wisconsin will bring its “The Big Bang Boom Tour” to the Plymouth High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. July 5.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for ages 12 and younger. They can be ordered in advance at the Plymouth Performing Arts Center Box Office, 520 E. Mill St., Plymouth; online at plymoutharts.org ; or by calling 920-892-8409. They can also be purchased at the door. All seats are reserved seating. Plymouth High School is at 125 Highland Ave., Plymouth.

Among the local performers are Bridget Bullard of Kohler and Noah Bartelt of Sheboygan Falls.

Last week's top headlines

  1. Get a sneak peek inside the new Aurora Medical Center — Sheboygan County during open house
  2. Victim identified in Monday's fatal rollover crash on Interstate 43 in Sheboygan County
  3. Sheboygan rally draws hundreds after Roe overturned. ‘We’re right back here again,’ organizer says of SCOTUS striking down abortion right.
  4. Acuity flagpole in Sheboygan will soon lose its distinction as the world’s tallest free-flying US flag. Here's what will top it.
  5. Adding a little 'Wisconsin flair': Chainsaw artist transforms dead trees into carvings at Road America

Your weather forecast

  • Tuesday: High 69, low 61, mostly cloudy with a t-storm
  • Wednesday: High 76, low 61, warmer with a few showers
  • Thursday: High 80, low 64, humid with periods of sun
  • Friday: High 82, low 63, mostly cloudy
  • Saturday: High 82, low 69, humid with a thunderstorm
  • Sunday: High 85, low 68, partly sunny

Courtesy of accuweather.com .

Our impact

The Sheboygan Press — part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin — strives to make a difference in our community. Read our 2021 Community Impact Report .

Get your dose — stay connected

Start each week with your dose of local community news here. For updates during the week, come back to sheboyganpress.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

News tips

Send tips to news@sheboyganpress.com . See our contact page .

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate your readership! Support our work by subscribing .

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Portion of North Avenue closes in Sheboygan as construction begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Two Way Pavement Markings Going in on 8th, 10th, and 11th Streets in Manitowoc Next Week

The next major step toward the transition into two-way traffic in downtown Manitowoc begins next week. Mayor Justin Nickels has announced that crews will begin installing epoxy pavement markings on the affected portions of 8th, 10th, and 11th Streets on Monday. In his announcement, Mayor Nickels explained that “The first...
pleasantviewrealty.com

W7274 County Road U Plymouth WI

Find peaceful solitude on a gorgeous 5 acre property brimming with nature. Nestled close to the beautiful Kettle Moraine, this 2685′ log home is conveniently located just southwest of Plymouth, halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. Surrounded by mature evergreens and rich with wildlife, this park like yard provides adventures and tranquility for all ages. The impeccably maintained home had many updates since 2021…roof, staining, carpeting and water softener/iron filter. It has 3 sizable bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2 full baths, partially completed basement, large walk-in pantry, vast loft overlooking great room, open concept and grand cathedral ceilings. Spacious outdoor areas include a covered porch, tumbled stone patio, heated pool with attached deck and quaint stone cottage.
PLYMOUTH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Car#Fine Arts#Community Arts#Arts Center#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Sheboygan Construction#Calumet Drive#North Taylor Drive#Sheboygan July
seehafernews.com

Town of Sheboygan Receives Grant for North Town Development

The Town of Sheboygan has received a grant of $9.5 million to pay for public infrastructure in the North Town development. The grant was announced today in a news release by state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. The town has been working to develop the 99-acre site for a mixed-use development including...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Section of Manitowoc’s Washington Street to be Repaved

Another portion of Washington Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be repaved. City Engineer Greg Minikel says that the stretch from South 21st Street to South 25th Street is going to get asphalt resurfacing. The street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, July 11th. The anticipated completion date...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Shipwreck Abiah Added to National Register of Historic Places

A Shipwreck located about 13 miles off of the Sheboygan shoreline has received national protection. The schooner known as the Abiah is now a part of the National Register of Historic Places. The Abiah was launched in the summer of 1847 in Irving, New York, and served honorably for eight...
CBS 58

Several area beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Here's a warning for anyone hoping to cool off at the beach. We're learning that four area beaches are closed due to elevated bacteria levels. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says beaches in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha are not safe for swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Carroll University graduate shot at Highland Park parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A man who was shot in the back at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade is a graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha. "I feel sad and in pain. We're very devastated for what happened," Alan Castillo said. On Monday, he went to the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox11online.com

Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

WIS-167 (Holy Hill Road) project begins on Monday

To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Gov. Evers signed a $2.09 million contract to resurface WIS-167 between WIS-164 and WIS-175 in Washington County. Work is expected to get underway Monday July 11 and be completed by late summer. WIS-167 will be closed to through traffic. Access will be maintained for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steer clear of the steer in the Village of Luxemburg

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steer clear of the steer in Kewaunee County. Village of Luxemburg resident Jacob Kumpfer captured video of runaway livestock at the intersection of Maple and Main streets. “Can’t make this stuff up… Right in the Village of Luxemburg,” Kumpfer wrote on his Facebook post....
LUXEMBURG, WI
seehafernews.com

Eye Specialists To Move to New Manitowoc Location

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Manitowoc have announced they’ll have a new home effective Monday, July 25th. The three doctors and their staff will be moving from the current location at 4801 Expo Drive to the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus at 1111 Bayshore Drive. Their office will move...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 23 to close near the end of July

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Parts of Highway 23 will be closed for five days as part of the Highway 23/Pioneer Road Intersection Project. Beginning July 21, crews will be blocking off the eastbound and westbound 23 between the northbound Interstate 41 off-ramp and the mall entrance on Pioneer Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

792
Followers
261
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy