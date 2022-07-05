Portion of North Avenue closes in Sheboygan as construction begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

SHEBOYGAN - Construction started Monday on North Avenue between North Taylor Drive and Calumet Drive.

The construction will close North Avenue to through traffic and work is scheduled to be completed by September.

Work includes sanitary sewer repairs, storm sewer repairs, repair/replacement of crosswalks, concrete pavement repairs and new asphalt pavement.

Residents and businesses on North Avenue in the construction area will be accessible using the cross streets between North Taylor Drive and Calumet Drive.

A detour is posted using North Taylor Drive, Geele Avenue and Calumet Drive.

Welcome to your weekly dose.

Start your week here in weekly dose, a roundup of local community news. Here are some more stories to catch up on:

► Midsummer Festival of the Arts set for July 16-17: Midsummer Festival of the Arts — a free, family-friendly blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food and fun — returns to downtown Sheboygan July 16-17.

One-hundred juried artist booths lining the tree-lined streets around the John Michael Kohler Arts Center , 608 New York Ave., will feature paintings, photographs, furniture, jewelry, wearables, wood carvings, ceramics, glass, leather goods, textiles and more.

Admission to the festival is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17. Visit jmkac.org for more information or call 920-458-6144.

Since 1970, the festival has attracted some of the region’s most talented artists. However, it’s not just the artists’ offerings that draw nearly 10,000 attendees to this free, two-day outdoor event. Festivalgoers also look forward to the family-friendly activities, hands-on art projects, food trucks, creative demonstrations and the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series concerts.

Music lovers will be treated to four free concerts on the City Green stage, just across Seventh Street from the Arts Center. A lineup of international artists will perform cumbia reggae, roots rock and rootstomp. Concerts begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. The July 16 concerts feature Cousin Curtiss and Bandits on the Run. July 17 brings Copper Box and Doctor Nativo to the stage.

The Workshop Tent is always a favorite attraction. Free, hands-on projects allow attendees of all ages to create their own make-it, take-it souvenir. They can also make their mark on a collaborative work of art in the Community Arts Tent. Live demonstrations of art-making by area artists offer insights into the creative process.

Foodies will discover the food trucks create and offer their own culinary creations. A variety of local and ethnic food vendors will provide epicurean delights. Visitors will also find that JMKAC’s very own CAFE is offering fresh entrees and desserts from the whimsical Culinary Art Car.

Inside the Arts Center, there is plenty to do, as well. There are eight galleries to explore. This year’s “Ways of Being”-themed exhibitions invite viewers to ask “What if we look to art to reshape our world?”

After visiting the gallery featuring the “Creative! Growth!” exhibition, head to the Matrix to learn about five regional organizations serving adults with developmental disabilities. Artwork by their participants will be on sale, and there will also be hands-on activities.

► Accelerate Sheboygan County business challenge opens: Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay have opened the application period for the 2022 Accelerate Sheboygan County business challenge.

The challenge is designed to assist entrepreneurs and innovators in furthering their ideas. Unique products, business ideas or existing businesses can be submitted for consideration at accelsc.com . Application deadline is Oct. 31.

Each idea submitted is reviewed by professionals and receives guidance for free from the SCEDC and SBDC at UW-Green Bay.

Five idea applicants will win a $1,000 grant to go toward business services and drive the idea forward.

In November, five or more applicants will then go on to pitch their ideas to business professionals and investors to gain further support and compete for a grand prize of $10,000.

The $10,000 winner will be announced in December after the business ideas are presented.

To learn more about Accelerate Sheboygan County, visit accelsc.com . For more about the SCEDC’s entrepreneurial services, call 920-452-2479 or email Ray York at York@sheboygancountyedc.com .

► Sheboygan mayor honored by Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative: Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson was among six members of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative to be honored during its annual meeting for achievements related to environmental protection and service to the organization.

The organization named Sorenson its “Member of the Year, United States.”

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative is a binational coalition of U.S. and Canadian mayors from more than 137 cities and municipalities working to advance the protection and restoration of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River.

► Kids from Wisconsin in Plymouth July 5: Kids from Wisconsin will bring its “The Big Bang Boom Tour” to the Plymouth High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. July 5.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for ages 12 and younger. They can be ordered in advance at the Plymouth Performing Arts Center Box Office, 520 E. Mill St., Plymouth; online at plymoutharts.org ; or by calling 920-892-8409. They can also be purchased at the door. All seats are reserved seating. Plymouth High School is at 125 Highland Ave., Plymouth.

Among the local performers are Bridget Bullard of Kohler and Noah Bartelt of Sheboygan Falls.

Last week's top headlines

Your weather forecast

Tuesday: High 69, low 61, mostly cloudy with a t-storm

High 69, low 61, mostly cloudy with a t-storm Wednesday: High 76, low 61, warmer with a few showers

High 76, low 61, warmer with a few showers Thursday: High 80, low 64, humid with periods of sun

High 80, low 64, humid with periods of sun Friday: High 82, low 63, mostly cloudy

High 82, low 63, mostly cloudy Saturday: High 82, low 69, humid with a thunderstorm

High 82, low 69, humid with a thunderstorm Sunday: High 85, low 68, partly sunny

Courtesy of accuweather.com .

Our impact

The Sheboygan Press — part of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin — strives to make a difference in our community. Read our 2021 Community Impact Report .

Get your dose — stay connected

Start each week with your dose of local community news here. For updates during the week, come back to sheboyganpress.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

News tips

Send tips to news@sheboyganpress.com . See our contact page .

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate your readership! Support our work by subscribing .

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Portion of North Avenue closes in Sheboygan as construction begins. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.