'Sophisticated scheme': Lawsuits over pensions in Nashville-based AME Church move forward

A convoluted, yet dramatic series of lawsuits in the African Methodist Episcopal Church about missing pension money has been temporarily consolidated, offering a holistic look at the sheer scale of the scandal’s impact.

Retired ministers filed six separate class action suits in late March against the AME Church, a major denomination in the U.S. headquartered in Nashville, and its former director of retirement services for mismanaging funds.

In one of those suits, the AME Church turned around and sued that former director, Jerome Harris, who the denomination said was "involved in a sophisticated scheme to embezzle funds and defraud the AMEC’s ministerial retirement annuity plans."

'No Vacancy' screening: National leaders hope 'No Vacancy' screening can inspire action against homelessness

Prayer and HS Coaches: How does the Supreme Court ruling involving prayer affect high school coaches?

Originating in court districts throughout five states, the many cases were funneled under one roof, the U.S. District Court of Western Tennessee, in a procedural move to assist with pretrial discovery. That doesn't mean the cases will share a trial, though.

Together or apart, the court proceedings will try to reverse course from a mess in the making for more than a decade resulting in a $90 million loss to pension funds. The AME Church says it's not at fault because leaders weren't aware of Harris' actions until after the fact.

"This financial crime has been committed against the AME Church community, and specifically our clergy, lay and church employees," Anne Henning Byfield, president of the AME Church Council of Bishops, said in a statement in May when the denomination filed a response and "cross-complaint" as part of one of the lawsuits.

Memphis Attorney Andre Mathis, who is representing Harris, has not filed a response to the lawsuits or cross-complaint. Mathis also declined to comment on the allegations.

The retired ministers filed the lawsuits after they received letters in the fall saying pension disbursements were temporarily paused due to an ongoing audit.

The Rev. Pearce Ewing "was, and has been, denied access to his money and has since learned that there may be nothing left," said one of the complaints.

The retired ministers and denomination leaders both say they realized the shocking reality about the pension funds in September when Harris retired after 21 years as director of the AME Church Department of Retirement Services, which is based in Memphis.

The change of guard led to the audit and discoveries about a "long-running conspiracy" orchestrated by Harris, said the AME Church's cross-complaint, which outlines the history of Harris' actions. The cross-complaint treats a financial advisor named Robert Eaton as basically a coconspirator of Harris.

The complaint states pension funds were diverted when Harris issued loans to LLCs that he and Eaton set up. Many of those loans were not repaid.

Also, Harris put a total of $37 million into "high-risk investments" with a group called Motorskill Entities, the complaint states. The end result was "nothing of meaningful value remaining in the (Motorskill) fund."

Also, Harris hired a financial advisory LLC run by Eaton as the "exclusive broker of record in conjunction with the Annuity Plan," the cross-complaint said. It's one of several examples of "self-dealing," the AME Church alleges.

Harris made almost all the deals without AME Church leaders' approval, those leaders contend.

Right before his retirement, Harris gave a presentation at the AME Church General Conference on the status of pension funds. He said in the presentation the annuity plan -- or the denomination's investment that pays out pensions -- was valued at $128 million.

AME Church leaders have since learned that figure "was a baseless representation recklessly and deceptively made to plan participants without any third-party verification," the AME Church cross-complaint said.

In addition to legal action, the AME Church has also created a task force to study reorganizing the retirement services department and restoring funds to pension participants.

A federal investigation is ongoing, but the AME Church didn't provide many details about it.

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on Twitter @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Sophisticated scheme': Lawsuits over pensions in Nashville-based AME Church move forward