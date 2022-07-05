ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Sophisticated scheme': Lawsuits over pensions in Nashville-based AME Church move forward

By Liam Adams, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

A convoluted, yet dramatic series of lawsuits in the African Methodist Episcopal Church about missing pension money has been temporarily consolidated, offering a holistic look at the sheer scale of the scandal’s impact.

Retired ministers filed six separate class action suits in late March against the AME Church, a major denomination in the U.S. headquartered in Nashville, and its former director of retirement services for mismanaging funds.

In one of those suits, the AME Church turned around and sued that former director, Jerome Harris, who the denomination said was "involved in a sophisticated scheme to embezzle funds and defraud the AMEC’s ministerial retirement annuity plans."

'No Vacancy' screening: National leaders hope 'No Vacancy' screening can inspire action against homelessness

Prayer and HS Coaches: How does the Supreme Court ruling involving prayer affect high school coaches?

Originating in court districts throughout five states, the many cases were funneled under one roof, the U.S. District Court of Western Tennessee, in a procedural move to assist with pretrial discovery. That doesn't mean the cases will share a trial, though.

Together or apart, the court proceedings will try to reverse course from a mess in the making for more than a decade resulting in a $90 million loss to pension funds. The AME Church says it's not at fault because leaders weren't aware of Harris' actions until after the fact.

"This financial crime has been committed against the AME Church community, and specifically our clergy, lay and church employees," Anne Henning Byfield, president of the AME Church Council of Bishops, said in a statement in May when the denomination filed a response and "cross-complaint" as part of one of the lawsuits.

Memphis Attorney Andre Mathis, who is representing Harris, has not filed a response to the lawsuits or cross-complaint. Mathis also declined to comment on the allegations.

The retired ministers filed the lawsuits after they received letters in the fall saying pension disbursements were temporarily paused due to an ongoing audit.

The Rev. Pearce Ewing "was, and has been, denied access to his money and has since learned that there may be nothing left," said one of the complaints.

The retired ministers and denomination leaders both say they realized the shocking reality about the pension funds in September when Harris retired after 21 years as director of the AME Church Department of Retirement Services, which is based in Memphis.

The change of guard led to the audit and discoveries about a "long-running conspiracy" orchestrated by Harris, said the AME Church's cross-complaint, which outlines the history of Harris' actions. The cross-complaint treats a financial advisor named Robert Eaton as basically a coconspirator of Harris.

The complaint states pension funds were diverted when Harris issued loans to LLCs that he and Eaton set up. Many of those loans were not repaid.

Also, Harris put a total of $37 million into "high-risk investments" with a group called Motorskill Entities, the complaint states. The end result was "nothing of meaningful value remaining in the (Motorskill) fund."

Also, Harris hired a financial advisory LLC run by Eaton as the "exclusive broker of record in conjunction with the Annuity Plan," the cross-complaint said. It's one of several examples of "self-dealing," the AME Church alleges.

Harris made almost all the deals without AME Church leaders' approval, those leaders contend.

Right before his retirement, Harris gave a presentation at the AME Church General Conference on the status of pension funds. He said in the presentation the annuity plan -- or the denomination's investment that pays out pensions -- was valued at $128 million.

AME Church leaders have since learned that figure "was a baseless representation recklessly and deceptively made to plan participants without any third-party verification," the AME Church cross-complaint said.

In addition to legal action, the AME Church has also created a task force to study reorganizing the retirement services department and restoring funds to pension participants.

A federal investigation is ongoing, but the AME Church didn't provide many details about it.

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on Twitter @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Sophisticated scheme': Lawsuits over pensions in Nashville-based AME Church move forward

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Experts provide legal advice to low-income renters for those facing eviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Getting evicted? A program called Right to Counsel connects low-income renters with an attorney. Right to Counsel is $2.6 million program that was approved by Metro Council in June. It was funded through the American Rescue Plan and is the first resource in Middle Tennessee that gives low-income tenants facing eviction an attorney.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents' Choice TN files lawsuit challenging curriculum, say law against teaching CRT

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Williamson County couple is suing the county school system and the state over the ‘Wit and Wisdom’ curriculum. Parents’ Choice Tennessee’s founders, Trisha and James Lucente, have a first grader in Williamson County Schools and challenged the school board on the curriculum because they said it violates state law prohibiting teaching critical race theory and common core.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Wilhoite Raises $13K-Plus for Jewels in 20 Minutes

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, a member of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, made a compelling appeal to the audience at the 15th annual Literary Luncheon and raised more than $13,000 for the Jewels. This group of teenage girls are part of the Lighting the Path for Girls...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Teenage cousins to host book signing at Natchez Street Community Center

Cousins Kanye and Ryon Conway, 17-year-old rising high school seniors at Spring Hill High School and Hume Fogg Academic High School in Nashville, respectively, have created a series of books for teens to serve as a distraction from the negative things in the world. The first book in the trilogy,...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee Speaks Out Following Reports of Negative Comments Made About Public School Teachers

Governor Bill Lee spoke out Wednesday following reports of negative comments that were made about public school teachers. Governor Lee was reportedly at a reception in Cool Springs hosted by Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn. Governor Lee is working to bring “classical charter schools” to Tennessee and wants to create a partnership with Hillsdale to expand civics and the K-12 education approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Ame#Pension Fund#The Ame Church#Amec#The Supreme Court
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention?

The Metro Nashville Council appears to be firmly opposed to bringing the Republican National Convention – and the accompanying 40,000 whooping and hollering conservatives – to Music City in 2024. Councilman Robert Swope is still trying to salvage an ordinance to win the RNC bid, but he’s got some heavy lifting to do before the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rent on the rise: Woman struggles to keep home

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said she was suddenly notified her lease won’t be renewed and is faced with finding a new place to live amid a rapidly rising rent market. “The letter says, ‘We have decided not to renew your lease,’” Rose DuSeigneur read. “It doesn’t...
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Debuts Logo on New Building

If you were in Nashville’s Midtown area yesterday, you might have seen something flying in the air! The Ascension trinity logo was installed on the new Surgery and Critical Care Tower at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Tuesday morning. The three colors each represent the hospital's mission: green for growth, blue for health and purple for compassion.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
citycurrent.news

4:13 Strong – Residential program equipping men to succeed in Nashville area.

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Eric Evans, Program Director with 4:13 Strong, who shares some of the history for the Middle Tennessee based nonprofit and highlights their efforts to provide training, skills and job placement for at-risk men. The organization provides a 6-8 month residential program that equips men to succeed personally and professionally. During the interview, Eric talks about the men they work with and support, how the program and transformation takes place, what success looks like for the men and the organization, and how companies and individuals can support their efforts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statement From The Williamson County Democratic Party

The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) stands in solidarity with public school teachers across Tennessee, especially those in Williamson County. Yesterday, Governor Bill Lee, a graduate of Franklin High School in Williamson County, nodded his head in agreement while an advisor of his was openly mocking public school teachers at an event for charter school teachers. Below are statements from WCDP Chair Dr. Jenn Foley and WCDP Vice Chair Courtenay Rogers regarding the matter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a “White Lives Matter” protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity. Another white supremacist group, American Renaissance, routinely hosts its annual conference at Montgomery Bell State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Metro Council withdraws bill to support Republican National Convention coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill before Metro Council to approve the agreement for the Republic National Convention to come to Nashville was removed from the agenda. Metro Councilwoman Sharon Hurt confirmed with NewsChannel 5 that the bill was removed prior to the meeting. Originally an administrative bill from Mayor John Cooper's office, the bill was carried by Councilman Jonathan Hall and Councilman Robert Swope.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy