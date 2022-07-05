ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Pennsylvania-based Italian ice and frozen custard concept to open in Springfield

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania-based dessert chain Rita's Italian Ice plans to open in Springfield at 2687 E. Sunshine St.

Rita's is popular for its Italian ice paired with frozen custard. There are 550 locations throughout 30 states and a few international locations.

"It's just going be like 'Wow, this is different, this is very unique, I've never had anything like this,'" said Madalyn Weintraub, director of brand marketing for Rita's Italian Ice, when explaining customers' first reaction.

The menu at Rita's consists of close to 100 options with Italian ice which is made fresh with real fruit or a frozen custard option. At Rita's, you also have the option to pair both Italian ice and frozen custard in a popular dish called the gelati.

"The great thing about frozen treats is, who doesn't love them?" Weintraub said. "We appeal to a very wide audience and we know that we have such a strong brand and if we can introduce that and show people what sets Rita's apart and what makes us different to create moments of happiness, that's what we are all about at Rita's and we just want to take that to as many places as we can."

This business first started in 1984 when owner Bob Tumolo, a former Philadelphia firefighter, opened a small Italian ice business on his front porch. He named the business after his wife, Rita.

"We are 100-percent locally owned and operated by franchisees and we're very big on getting out into the community and building relationships with our neighbors," Weintraub said.

Weintraub told The News-Leader the reason they chose Springfield to expand was because the company loves taking the brand into new areas.

"Rita's fans really love Rita's so if there's transplants in Missouri who grew up in Philadelphia, they're going to go ballistic over the fact Rita's is coming," Weintraub said.

Rita's has not given out an exact date but says they are planning to open in the first quarter of 2023 if everything goes well. Construction is underway on the building on East Sunshine Street.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Pennsylvania-based Italian ice and frozen custard concept to open in Springfield

