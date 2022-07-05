ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No 'mussy, fussy' in the Better Homes and Gardens' Test Garden, just thriving plants

By Rachel E. Stassen-Berger, Des Moines Register
Sandra Gerdes, the manager of Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden, isn't judging you.

Yes, she manages the garden of your dreams — with hostas the size of a sprawled-out toddler; shade plants of multi-varied colors and shapes; "Pink Icing" blueberry plants with leaves to make a painter swoon; and the happiest of clematis plants greeting the sun. And that garden has been thriving for two and a half decades, through snow, rain, heat and even the rabbits that are making it their snack bar this year.

But Gerdes, a former Iowa farm kid, and the garden aren't really judging what you do — or don't do — with your garden. The storied site in downtown Des Moines is featured, after all, in "better" homes and gardens, not "Best" homes and gardens. The vibe of the place is you, only better.

"I choose to try to be the homeowner and do what they will do. And say, you know they're not going to get in here and mussy fussy mussy fussy," she said as she gave Register photographer Kelsey Kremer and me a tour around the garden's winding paths, which feature sun-drenched and shaded areas filled with swoon-worthy perennials. "I'm just going to see what will happen."

You can see what happened in Kremer's glorious photos displayed with this article. Roses, ferns, iris, hostas, trees, succulents and shade-lovers all thrive in their corners of the Des Moines space, which doubles as an outdoor photo studio for Better Homes and Gardens, merging together to make a verdant whole.

Gerdes and the other staff, including an annual intern, work to find the best homes for the plants they test and encourage the rest of us dirt diggers to do the same. Repositioning sad-looking plants may help them find more joyful locales.

And, walking amongst the plants that looked pretty darn pleased with their homes, Gerdes noted that sometimes vegetation decides it doesn't want to be in the outdoor space. And that's OK.

"When something dies, it becomes an opportunity for something new," she said.

This garden mixes old with new.

There are some Japanese maples and blue spruce that were planted when the garden was first established 24 years ago. But there are also new plants that Better Homes and Gardens receives from nurseries to test. You may see those that get passing grades in the pages of the magazine or online — or in your local garden store, ready for you to make it part of your own oasis.

Wisdom from the Better Homes and Gardens test garden

  • The secret of clematis? "It likes its head in the sun and its feet in the shade," Gerdes says.
  • All those gallon pots you get from the garden store? You can cut out the bottom, turn then upside down and use them to protect your younger growing things from rabbits.
  • Think about variety in all sorts of ways. Not just which plants but the colors, textures, heights and shapes of the plants and blooms.

Visit the Better Homes and Gardens test garden

Taking up about half of a city block, the garden, at Grand Avenue and 15th Street in Des Moines, is open on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. through September 30.

Rachel Stassen-Berger is the Register's news director. When she edits articles, she hopes the writers feel that she has helped them become "me, only better." Reach her at rachelsb@registermedia.com.

