ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

From the Archives: Robots first Martian chroniclers

By Merrie Monteagudo
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvyyH_0gV5c5a400
Front page of The San Diego Union-Tribune, July 5, 1997. (U-T)

Twenty-five years ago, the American Pathfinder mission landed on Mars on the Fourth of July. Two days later the little robotic rover Sojourner rolled down a ramp from the lander to give humanity its first up-close glimpse of the Martian terrain.

Sojourner was designed for a mission lasting seven days and spent 83 days exploring the Martian terrain, snapping photographs and taking chemical, atmospheric and other measurements.

Journey to the red planet - Pathfinder bounces to a successful landing on Mars

Armchair astronauts applaud picture-perfect performance

By Lillian Salazar Leopold, Staff Writer

Raymond Rios could hardly stand the suspense as the Mars Pathfinder entered the red planet’s atmosphere yesterday morning.

Rios, an employee at the Del Mar Fair’s Stars and Mars exhibit, impatiently rocked back and forth, waiting as the probe released its heat shield, launched its landing parachute and inflated the bubblewrap-like air bags that would protect it when it bounded as high as 50 feet before landing.

Rios raised his arms and cheered as loudly as the engineers in Mission Control had when the Pathfinder sent back signals that it had landed.

“I wasn’t around for the Vikings, the first lunar landing or the Voyagers,” Rios said of America’s earlier space explorations. “This is the first time I’ll actually get to see live pictures from the planets.

“It makes my heart go pitter patter,” added Rios, who is studying math and astronomy at San Diego State University.

From the Rueben H. Fleet Theater and Science Center to the Del Mar Fair, curious stargazers sat attentively at special screenings of NASA broadcasts updating the Pathfinder’s progress.

More than 20,000 people have found their way to the far northeast corner of the Del Mar Fair and walked up to the second floor of the satellite wagering building to take in the Stars and Mars exhibit.

They’ve seen models of lunar explorers, the rockets that launched the Pathfinder and dozens of pictures of stars, planets and the sun. What most came to see yesterday, however, were those constant, live NASA updates.

“This ranks right up there with the lunar landing,” said Linda Brown of Del Mar, who visited the exhibit yesterday. “We never thought we’d get there and now we’re there.”

For the professional scientists, it also was an exciting day.

“The Pathfinder worked right out of the box,” said Dennis Mammana, the Fleet Center’s resident astronomer. “You can’t even get your toaster to work that easily out of the box.”

The successful landing of the probe and the transmission of its first black-and-white pictures of Mars’ cold, rocky soil brightened the eyes of all who saw them. Pathfinder’s first hours of success quickly erased the disappointment of numerous unsuccessful Mars missions since the 1970s.

“It’s a very mysterious planet,” Mammana said. “It doesn’t give up its secrets easily.”

Yet Mars is a planet that continues to captivate humankind’s imaginations. Ever since astronomers saw Mars for the first time through telescopes and observed polar ice caps growing and receding with the seasons, scientists have wondered about the planet. Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast about invaders from Mars struck terror in Americans in 1938 and spawned a whole genre of Mars interpretations.

Mars piqued our curiosity again last summer when a meteorite found in Antarctica contained fossil evidence suggesting the planet may have supported life more than 3.5 billion years ago.

The Pathfinder’s explorations point to the numerous things left to explore, Rios said. It’s like living in a house and taking a few years to memorize everything in it, he said.

“Here on Earth, it’s like we’re in one room of the house and have all these planets for next-door rooms,” Rios said. “We look down the hall and barely see they’re over there.”

As dozens of people gathered in a darkened, air conditioned theater at the Fleet Center, Mammana spoke of how the images of Mars’ rocky surface being sent by Pathfinder will undoubtedly continue to inspire the next generation of space explorers.

“The people who are in Mission Control are the ones who were inspired by the launches and landing on the moon,” Mammana said. “Just think of all the kids we are inspiring today.

“There is so much more hoping and dreaming we can do,” he said.

Historical photos and articles from The San Diego Union-Tribune archives are compiled by Merrie Monteagudo. Search the U-T historic archives at sandiegouniontribune.newsbank.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Del Mar, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Del Mar, CA
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

We’ve Never Seen Mars Quite Like This

When Corrine Rojas comes into work, Mars is waiting for her. She drives to the office, grabs a cup of coffee, and then pulls up the latest dispatches from Perseverance, a car-size NASA rover situated inside a crater in Mars’s northern hemisphere. Rojas, an operations engineer at Arizona State University, checks that the rover’s main cameras are working well, and that they took the shots scientists back home had asked for. Then, she basks in the wondrous sights of our celestial neighbor. “I am often the first person to lay eyes on photos from Mars taken by the rover,” Rojas told me.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars Polar Lander#Robot#Martian Soil#Mars Pathfinder#The Archives Robots#American#Mission Control
The Independent

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft captures striking photos of Mars

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported on Wednesday (June 29).China’s Tianwen-1 successfully reached Mars in February 2021 on the country’s inaugural mission there. The photos were taken by one of its robotic rovers, fitted with cameras. It has been deployed on the surface, as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ASTRONOMY
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Planets
Phys.org

NASA considers sending swimming robots to habitable 'ocean worlds' of the solar system

NASA has recently announced US$600,000 (£495,000) in funding for a study into the feasibility of sending swarms of miniature swimming robots (known as independent micro-swimmers) to explore oceans beneath the icy shells of our Solar System's many "ocean worlds". But don't imagine metal humanoids swimming frog-like underwater. They will probably be simple, triangular wedges.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy