From the Archives: Robots first Martian chroniclers

Front page of The San Diego Union-Tribune, July 5, 1997. (U-T)

Twenty-five years ago, the American Pathfinder mission landed on Mars on the Fourth of July. Two days later the little robotic rover Sojourner rolled down a ramp from the lander to give humanity its first up-close glimpse of the Martian terrain.

Sojourner was designed for a mission lasting seven days and spent 83 days exploring the Martian terrain, snapping photographs and taking chemical, atmospheric and other measurements.

Journey to the red planet - Pathfinder bounces to a successful landing on Mars

Armchair astronauts applaud picture-perfect performance

By Lillian Salazar Leopold, Staff Writer

Raymond Rios could hardly stand the suspense as the Mars Pathfinder entered the red planet’s atmosphere yesterday morning.

Rios, an employee at the Del Mar Fair’s Stars and Mars exhibit, impatiently rocked back and forth, waiting as the probe released its heat shield, launched its landing parachute and inflated the bubblewrap-like air bags that would protect it when it bounded as high as 50 feet before landing.

Rios raised his arms and cheered as loudly as the engineers in Mission Control had when the Pathfinder sent back signals that it had landed.

“I wasn’t around for the Vikings, the first lunar landing or the Voyagers,” Rios said of America’s earlier space explorations. “This is the first time I’ll actually get to see live pictures from the planets.

“It makes my heart go pitter patter,” added Rios, who is studying math and astronomy at San Diego State University.

From the Rueben H. Fleet Theater and Science Center to the Del Mar Fair, curious stargazers sat attentively at special screenings of NASA broadcasts updating the Pathfinder’s progress.

More than 20,000 people have found their way to the far northeast corner of the Del Mar Fair and walked up to the second floor of the satellite wagering building to take in the Stars and Mars exhibit.

They’ve seen models of lunar explorers, the rockets that launched the Pathfinder and dozens of pictures of stars, planets and the sun. What most came to see yesterday, however, were those constant, live NASA updates.

“This ranks right up there with the lunar landing,” said Linda Brown of Del Mar, who visited the exhibit yesterday. “We never thought we’d get there and now we’re there.”

For the professional scientists, it also was an exciting day.

“The Pathfinder worked right out of the box,” said Dennis Mammana, the Fleet Center’s resident astronomer. “You can’t even get your toaster to work that easily out of the box.”

The successful landing of the probe and the transmission of its first black-and-white pictures of Mars’ cold, rocky soil brightened the eyes of all who saw them. Pathfinder’s first hours of success quickly erased the disappointment of numerous unsuccessful Mars missions since the 1970s.

“It’s a very mysterious planet,” Mammana said. “It doesn’t give up its secrets easily.”

Yet Mars is a planet that continues to captivate humankind’s imaginations. Ever since astronomers saw Mars for the first time through telescopes and observed polar ice caps growing and receding with the seasons, scientists have wondered about the planet. Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast about invaders from Mars struck terror in Americans in 1938 and spawned a whole genre of Mars interpretations.

Mars piqued our curiosity again last summer when a meteorite found in Antarctica contained fossil evidence suggesting the planet may have supported life more than 3.5 billion years ago.

The Pathfinder’s explorations point to the numerous things left to explore, Rios said. It’s like living in a house and taking a few years to memorize everything in it, he said.

“Here on Earth, it’s like we’re in one room of the house and have all these planets for next-door rooms,” Rios said. “We look down the hall and barely see they’re over there.”

As dozens of people gathered in a darkened, air conditioned theater at the Fleet Center, Mammana spoke of how the images of Mars’ rocky surface being sent by Pathfinder will undoubtedly continue to inspire the next generation of space explorers.

“The people who are in Mission Control are the ones who were inspired by the launches and landing on the moon,” Mammana said. “Just think of all the kids we are inspiring today.

“There is so much more hoping and dreaming we can do,” he said.

