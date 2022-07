AKRON, Ohio — Two people, including a 4-year-old girl, died Friday after shots were fired into a large crowd during a celebratory gathering in Ohio, authorities said. Journei Tolbert, 4, of Akron, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, of Akron, died at different hospitals in the city after the shooting, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. EDT in a parking lot in the Summit Lake neighborhood, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

AKRON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO